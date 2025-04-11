5 Fast Food Breakfast Items That Aren't The Typical Egg Sandwich

A fast food breakfast can be a road trip hero, a hangover saving grace, or the difference between running late and making it to work on time, depending on the day. And, although the egg sandwich is queen, the wider options are as versatile as speedy morning-meal use cases. Sure, everyone loves the old reliable bacon, egg, and cheese (and its superior sausage swap), but "old reliable" can sometimes just seem "old" after a while, and variety is, as they say, the spice of the drive-thru.

Egg sandwiches are also extremely easy to cook at home, making them a less exciting order when we're out. Whether we're visiting New York City's swankiest (and most expensive) restaurants, or dining on the cheap, we'd prefer to order something that we're not quite so likely to prepare on our own. These five favorite fast food sunrise staples go beyond the frying pan for tasty alternatives to the standard rush-hour selection.