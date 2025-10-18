9 Best Mexican Chain Restaurants Based On Reviews

There's no disputing that Americans love Mexican food. When the Pew Research Center undertook a study of Safegraph data in 2024, it revealed that around 10% of all restaurants in the United States serve Mexican cuisine. And while many of those restaurants are mom and pop taquerias or fine dining spots putting modern twists on Mexican dishes, about a quarter are fast food chain restaurants serving up quick and easy meals you can grab on the go. Think tacos, burritos, and healthy salad bowls.

Mexican restaurants started to pop up in the United States around the turn of the 20th century. Some were sit-down restaurants or cafes, while others were food carts and stands selling quick bites. However, Glen Bell is widely credited with creating the first Mexican chain restaurant when he opened Taco Bell in Downey, California, in 1962 and secured the first franchisee just two years later. Today, you can find countless Mexican chain restaurants that aren't Taco Bell, many of which have become just as widely known.

With so many Mexican restaurants to choose from in the U.S., it's tough to tell which ones actually deliver on flavor and consistency. To find out which chains stand out from the rest, we looked at recent reviews and ratings from diners across the country, and based on what customers are saying, these are the chains that deserve all the hype they get, and in some cases, even more so.