9 Best Mexican Chain Restaurants Based On Reviews
There's no disputing that Americans love Mexican food. When the Pew Research Center undertook a study of Safegraph data in 2024, it revealed that around 10% of all restaurants in the United States serve Mexican cuisine. And while many of those restaurants are mom and pop taquerias or fine dining spots putting modern twists on Mexican dishes, about a quarter are fast food chain restaurants serving up quick and easy meals you can grab on the go. Think tacos, burritos, and healthy salad bowls.
Mexican restaurants started to pop up in the United States around the turn of the 20th century. Some were sit-down restaurants or cafes, while others were food carts and stands selling quick bites. However, Glen Bell is widely credited with creating the first Mexican chain restaurant when he opened Taco Bell in Downey, California, in 1962 and secured the first franchisee just two years later. Today, you can find countless Mexican chain restaurants that aren't Taco Bell, many of which have become just as widely known.
With so many Mexican restaurants to choose from in the U.S., it's tough to tell which ones actually deliver on flavor and consistency. To find out which chains stand out from the rest, we looked at recent reviews and ratings from diners across the country, and based on what customers are saying, these are the chains that deserve all the hype they get, and in some cases, even more so.
1. Poquito Más
If you've spent any time in Southern California, you may be familiar with Poquito Más. Founder Kevin McCarney had worked at a taco restaurant when he was in high school, but after traveling to Mexico with his family, he came to realize that traditional Mexican tacos are nothing like hard-shell tacos found in the States. He wanted to sell the fresh dishes he had experienced in Baja California, so in 1984, he opened the first Poquito Más in Studio City, California.
The motto of Poquito Más is "We don't serve fast food. We serve fresh food fast." For each of the tacos, you can choose from freshly pressed corn or flour tortillas, vibrant veggies, and proteins like sustainable line-caught fish, U.S.D.A. choice sirloin, chicken, and pork carnitas. Toppings include pico de gallo, red and green salsa, beans, and guacamole. Other offerings include burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, fresh bowls, salads, and combo plates.
Poquito Más may be a small chain, but it definitely has its fair share of fans. Diners love the quality of the food and appreciate seeing workers press the tortillas in the restaurants. Some say it's even better than some of the huge national chains. For example, one Reddit user said, "If I had any close to me, I'd pick it over Chipotle any day. Would wager it might be the best mini-chain burrito in L.A." Many also comment on how substantial the portion sizes are.
2. El Pollo Loco
There are countless fast-food fried chicken chains across the U.S., but few chains focus on grilled chicken. That's where El Pollo Loco comes in. The chain's famous fire-kissed chicken is marinated in citrus and spices, then cooked over low flames for an hour until the skin is crispy and golden and the meat is tender and juicy. You can order pieces on their own or get chicken meals with rice, beans, and tortillas. The menu also features tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, salads, and bowls.
Another thing that sets El Pollo Loco apart from its competition is that it's one of the few Mexican chains in the U.S. that was actually born in Mexico. In 1974, a shoe store owner named Pancho Ochoa decided to start selling grilled chicken made with his family's recipe, and it was a huge hit. Within five years, there were over 80 El Pollo Loco locations across Mexico, and in 1980, it expanded to Los Angeles.
Today, there are close to 500 El Pollo Loco locations in the United States. Most are in California, although there are a handful scattered around other states. However, many people say it's totally worth a road trip to get your hands on some of the tasty, citrusy chicken and other Mexican eats. People love the flavors, the fact that the chain uses fresh chicken and ingredients, and the value you get. As one Reddit user said, "El Pollo Loco is the absolute G.O.A.T. of affordable, fairly healthy fast food."
3. Chipotle
With over 3,700 locations across 49 states, Chipotle probably doesn't need much introduction. Even if you live in the Chipotle-free regions of Alaska and Hawaii, you're probably aware of this Mexican-inspired chain that serves up loaded burritos, quesadillas, salads, and protein bowls. The focus is on build-your-own dishes that can be assembled fast with a range of fresh ingredients.
One of the fun facts about Chipotle is that founder Steve Ells never envisioned Chipotle becoming as big as it did. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, his main goal was to open a fine dining restaurant. He decided first he would open a small fast-casual restaurant as a stepping stone, and came up with a concept based on the taquerias he frequented while working in San Francisco. The first Chipotle opened in Denver, Colorado, in 1993, and we don't need to tell you that it was a massive hit.
Chipotle haters love to gripe about how skimpy the portions have gotten, how overpriced it is, and that it's not authentically Mexican. However, the truth is, there are tons of people out there who absolutely love the chain. Many say you can't beat the fresh ingredients prepared in-house every day, the great flavors, and the fact that you can create endless combinations. And, as one Reddit user put it, "They aren't shooting for a Michelin star. The entire purpose is to make something quick, easy, and relatively affordable. You get much higher quality food at Chipotle for $10 than you would at McDonald's."
4. Torchy's Tacos
If you're looking for traditional Mexican tacos — say classic carnitas with just a smattering of onions and cilantro — then Torchy's Tacos probably isn't for you. But if you're not afraid to get adventurous with unique flavor combos, many say the chain is straight-up fire. Founder Mike Rypka knew that he wanted to do things differently when he opened his food trailer in Austin in 2006. Word got around that his tacos were "damn good," and now there are over 130 locations in 16 states.
Peruse the menu at Torchy's Tacos and you'll find an array of tacos with fun names like the Trailer Park, The Hogfather, and The FoSho. The ingredients are just as playful and go big on flavor. For example, The Hogfather features a colorful mix of green chile pork carnitas, teriyaki sauce, bacon, crispy onions, grilled corn relish, cotija cheese, and cilantro with Diablo sauce on the side. You can also grab burritos, bowls, salads, and dips like queso and salsa.
Torchy's has a loyal following of fans who love it because it's not your typical Mexican joint. One Reddit user said, "People wanna hate it, but there is a clientele for restaurants that want to make a chicken fried steak, stacked with barbacoa, with queso smothered on it, and topped with pickled onions wrapped in a tortilla. And that clientele is me sometimes." Many people love that it's pure indulgence. Plus, they say flavors are spot-on and that the house cocktails add extra fun to the mix.
5. Del Taco
Taco Bell may have been America's first Mexican fast food chain, but Del Taco was right on its heels. Founder Ed Hackbarth had co-owned a Taco Tia restaurant with Taco Bell founder Glen Bell, so he knew that hard-shelled tacos could be a hit. In 1964, he opened Del Taco with David Jameson in Yermo, California. The original Del Taco menu featured tacos for 19 cents and cheeseburgers for 24 cents, along with tostadas and fries. The business expanded almost right from the get-go, and now there are nearly 600 locations across the country.
Today, Del Taco's menu is considerably larger than it was back in 1964. The prices have also changed with the times, but overall, it's still pretty affordable compared to many other Mexican chains. For example, a classic Del Taco will set you back about $2.80, depending on location. Other options include burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and Crunchtadas (tostadas loaded with toppings). You can also grab breakfast dishes, burgers, and desserts.
At first glance, Del Taco may look like your run-of-the-mill fast food taco chain, but fans say it hits on a different level. Many say the ingredients taste fresh, the meat is seasoned well, and the chain doesn't skimp on the cheese. One reviewer on Facebook called the original Del Taco "hands down one of the best fast food hard tacos out there." More than a few people also say the Double Del burger is surprisingly good. "Seriously, if you haven't tried one, you NEED to, they're amazing," said one Reddit user.
6. Chronic Tacos
Growing up in Orange, California, Randy Wyner was exposed to some seriously good tacos at local taquerias. When he moved to Newport Beach, he wanted to create a place that offered not only great tacos, but also great vibes. He and his friend Dan Biello opened Chronic Tacos in 2002, and it was a big success. The brand had a few hiccups along the way, including Wyner and Biello stepping away at one point. However, Wyner is now back in the game, and the brand is stronger than ever with multiple locations across the U.S., Canada, and Japan.
Chronic Tacos works on a similar model as many fast-casual build-it-yourself chains, where diners can choose which style of dish they want and pick their protein, toppings, and sauces. Tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, salads, and even fries can be customized with options like carne asada, al pastor pork, battered shrimp, veggies, and cheese. Sauces can include bright salsa verde, chunky pico de gallo, or fiery ghost pepper. You can also add on guacamole, sour cream, and queso.
Diners leave rave reviews about Chronic Tacos, with many saying that it's far superior to other big-name chains. Many say the portions are massive and the flavors are fantastic. One reviewer said on Instagram, "The meat was perfectly cooked and seasoned. The chips were fresh and the salsa was perfection. If you have room, make sure to also get the churro bites, which were some of the best churros I've ever had."
7. Pancheros Mexican Grill
One year before Chipotle exploded onto the scene, Pancheros Mexican Grill was already offering "fresh-Mex" cuisine from its first location in Iowa City, Iowa. The year was 1992, and founder Rodney Anderson was putting a healthier spin on the taqueria food he had grown up eating in Chicago. Today, there are 76 locations in 13 states, mostly in the Midwest and along the East Coast. It may not be as widely known as some other Mexican chains, but fans will tell you it's absolutely worth seeking out.
The stars of the menu at Pancheros are the burritos. The dough for the tortillas is made from scratch, and each tortilla is pressed to order right in front of customers. In addition, the fillings are mixed with a special tool so that you get a little bit of everything in each bite. Besides what many say are truly bomb burritos, Pancheros also offers tacos, quesadillas, salads, bowls, and chips with dips and salsas.
Many Pancheros fans have been eating there for decades and swear that it's the best fast-casual Mexican chain in the country. Diners love that the portions are huge and that the ingredients are ultra-fresh and tasty. One TikTok user said it's a family favorite any time of the week, and commented, "We love how affordable it is and how we can all personalize our orders. There truly is something for everyone. Plus, they have the best queso."
8. Qdoba
Qdoba was born in Denver, Colorado, in 1995 and originally went by the name Zuma Fresh Mexican Grill. It underwent several name changes over the years, including Z-Teca and Qdoba Mexican Grill, before finally landing on Qdoba Mexican Eats. This is another spot where you have complete agency over what goes in your meal, from the protein in your taco to the fresh veggies in your burrito, and the dressing that goes on your salad.
With so many fast-casual Mexican spots competing for attention, Qdoba sets itself apart with a broader menu than most. Swing by in the mornings and you can grab breakfast burritos and quesadillas, as well as build-it-yourself breakfast bowls. In addition, the chain often adds special menu items, like a tortilla soup that you can load up with all your favorite toppings. Furthermore, the guacamole and queso are always free of charge, which is a major draw for many.
With over 750 locations across the U.S., it's clear that Qdoba is pretty popular, and fans aren't afraid to speak up about what they love about it. Many say the chain runs a tight ship, keeping the locations spotless and ensuring the toppings are always fresh. Others say they love it because the bowls are overflowing, and there are so many options to choose from. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Qdoba earned the second spot in USA Today's 10 Best readers' choice list for Best Fast Casual Restaurant in 2025.
9. Taco Bell
Say what you will about Taco Bell, but there's a reason it's been around for over six decades. The chain has made some important contributions to the country's culinary landscape. For one, it proved that Mexican food could be just as popular as hamburgers in mid-century America's fast food boom. In addition, it spread the gospel of crunchy hard-shelled tacos across the country, a legacy that still endures today.
Glen Bell got the idea to sell tacos when he was running a hamburger and hot dog stand in San Bernardino in the 1940s. Across the road from his restaurant was the Mitla Cafe, a spot run by Salvador and Lucia Rodriguez, who were originally from Jalisco, Mexico. The couple sold tacos dorados, which are traditionally deep-fried, filled with potatoes, and sometimes topped with lettuce and crema. The couple added extra ingredients that were readily available, like ground beef, tomatoes, and lettuce. Glen Bell took this idea and ran with it, and in 1962, Taco Bell was born.
Today, there are over 7,400 Taco Bell restaurants worldwide in places as far-flung as Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka. For many, Taco Bell's best-selling menu items like the crispy deep-fried and soft-shell tacos, burritos, and quesadillas stuffed with seasoned meats, cheese, veggies, and sauces are the ultimate comfort foods. Some even gush about it, like one Reddit user who said, "It honestly all tastes amazing, absolutely heavenly." And considering that Taco Bell earned the number seven spot in USA Today's 10 Best list for Best Fast Food Restaurant 2025, they're clearly not the only ones who thinks so.
Methodology
To determine which Mexican chain restaurants in the United States stand out above all others, we turned to the people who know best — customers. We looked at authentic reviews and feedback from real diners across forums like Reddit and discussions on social media platforms. Only reviews and comments from the past year or so were considered, because as we all know, chains can change for better or worse over time. We wanted to ensure that the feedback reflected the most current experiences, menu updates, and customer sentiments.
We scoured through countless posts, threads, and comments to identify which chains get the most love for key factors like taste, freshness, portion size, consistency, and value for money. We also took into account the overall dining experience with aspects like customer service, cleanliness, and menu variety. Based on the buzz going around, these are the Mexican restaurant chains that people happily go back to time after time and highly recommend to others.