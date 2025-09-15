Does Sonic Serve All-Day Breakfast?

Sonic is a classic late-night drive-in spot perfect for those midnight snack cravings. It's got the greasy fries, crispy mozzarella sticks, whimsical, customizable drinks, and special burritos you just won't find elsewhere. While you may have only ever received your meal from a roller skate-wearing server under the neon lights at night, don't forget that Sonic also serves a pretty popular breakfast menu.

Sonic has been around since the 1950s (starting under a different name), and at least some of its locations have been serving breakfast since the 1980s. From super sweet to heartily savory, the Sonic breakfast menu is the ideal range for all-day breakfast. Yes, unlike other fast food spots that stop selling breakfast around 10 in the morning, Sonic's options are available for order all day long, and the restaurant is typically open late-night. Some locations are open until around 11 p.m., while others stay serving until around 2 a.m. So, whether you're under the sunrise or the stars, you can satisfy that breakfast craving.

It's especially convenient for night shift workers, or just those of us who've slept in too long to get breakfast anywhere else. For anyone who refuses to stick to the traditional breakfast clock, Sonic is the ultimate solution.