Does Sonic Serve All-Day Breakfast?
Sonic is a classic late-night drive-in spot perfect for those midnight snack cravings. It's got the greasy fries, crispy mozzarella sticks, whimsical, customizable drinks, and special burritos you just won't find elsewhere. While you may have only ever received your meal from a roller skate-wearing server under the neon lights at night, don't forget that Sonic also serves a pretty popular breakfast menu.
Sonic has been around since the 1950s (starting under a different name), and at least some of its locations have been serving breakfast since the 1980s. From super sweet to heartily savory, the Sonic breakfast menu is the ideal range for all-day breakfast. Yes, unlike other fast food spots that stop selling breakfast around 10 in the morning, Sonic's options are available for order all day long, and the restaurant is typically open late-night. Some locations are open until around 11 p.m., while others stay serving until around 2 a.m. So, whether you're under the sunrise or the stars, you can satisfy that breakfast craving.
It's especially convenient for night shift workers, or just those of us who've slept in too long to get breakfast anywhere else. For anyone who refuses to stick to the traditional breakfast clock, Sonic is the ultimate solution.
What does Sonic serve for breakfast?
Sonic's breakfast options mostly center around hearty, egg-stuffed burritos, in addition to egg sandwiches made with thick, buttery Texas Toast. The burritos can be made with bacon or sausage, and some even include tater tots. Options vary by location, so at some spots you can get brioche-bracketed breakfast sandwiches, while others offer croissant-based options. For those looking for breakfast options that aren't eggs, fluffy French toast sticks and sugar-dusted caramel-toffee croissant bites are also available.
One of the best parts about Sonic breakfast is customization. You can add tomato, jalapeño, onion, or extra bacon to sandwiches, letting you enjoy flavors that might be too bold for your empty early-morning stomach, but perfectly indulgent at night. Customization means secret menu creations galore — try adding strawberry puree and whipped cream for strawberry shortcake French toast, adding chili to a breakfast burrito, or drizzling maple syrup on your bacon sandwich. Or, you can order a classic burger and ask for eggs on top. Sonic even makes it possible to add coffee to a chocolate milkshake for a decadent twist on your usual breakfast buzz.
All of these options mean breakfast at Sonic is flexible, indulgent, and satisfying no matter the time. From classic favorites to creative eats, you can craft your perfect breakfast at any hour of the day or night.