This Is When Jack In The Box Stops Serving Breakfast

The tacos might be your best bet on the menu at Jack in the Box, but don't count out the breakfast selection until you try it. The Box was technically the first fast food chain to offer breakfast sandwiches. They are still serving those today, along with other morning menu options including French toast sticks, a meat lover's burrito, and a supreme croissant with eggs, ham, bacon, and cheese.

Breakfast cravings might hit at all times of the day, though, especially if you work overnight or at random hours. Jack in the Box has your back during those times, as the chain offers all-day breakfast. That's right — they don't stop serving it, so you can even enjoy your breakfast combo when the moon is out.