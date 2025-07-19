This Is When Jack In The Box Stops Serving Breakfast
The tacos might be your best bet on the menu at Jack in the Box, but don't count out the breakfast selection until you try it. The Box was technically the first fast food chain to offer breakfast sandwiches. They are still serving those today, along with other morning menu options including French toast sticks, a meat lover's burrito, and a supreme croissant with eggs, ham, bacon, and cheese.
Breakfast cravings might hit at all times of the day, though, especially if you work overnight or at random hours. Jack in the Box has your back during those times, as the chain offers all-day breakfast. That's right — they don't stop serving it, so you can even enjoy your breakfast combo when the moon is out.
Different Jack in the Box locations may have different hours
Even better news for breakfast lovers is that many Jack in the Box locations are open 24 hours, so you can get a sandwich, burrito, or whatever Jack in the Box menu item you crave any time of day or night you feel like it. There are exceptions to that, though, so always check with your local branch for specifics to see if they're open 24/7. Some locations only keep the drive-thru open overnight, so if you were hoping to eat inside, the order-at-the-counter breakfast option might not open until 4 a.m., 5 a.m., or 6 a.m. Some locations without drive-thrus, like inside food courts or in airports, also have more limited hours.