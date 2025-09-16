We Asked Professional Chefs To Choose Their Favorite Cheese

Ah, cheese. Some of us like it, and some of us love it. Cheese can make an appearance at any meal, but with so many options and varieties available, it's easy to overlook some of the best, so we turned to professional chefs to tell us about their favorites. With an emphasis on the powerhouse cheese nations, Italy and France, the result is a global roundup of strong, mild, hard, soft, and everything in between. If you're looking to level up your next cheese board or enhance your favorite sandwich, we've got something on the list that suits every need.

Before we begin, we'll note that throughout this list, we often refer to PDO, or Protected Designation of Origin. This label is recognized and overseen by the European Union. You will see it printed on heritage products, ensuring that the cheese (or other food or beverages) you're buying was made in a particular geographical region, using local ingredients, and traditional methods. But not every cheese on the list is quite so refined. So, whether you're into something mild and versatile or funky and festive, there's a cheese for you.