9 Hacks For Ordering At Portillo's You Need To Know

Don't be scared off by the number of cars in the drive thru or the crowd of customers cued up inside. Portillo's is a well-oiled machine known for speedy service, and you'll be stuffing your face soon enough. But take it from this suburban Chicago native who grew up not far from the original Portillo's Dog House in Villa Park. After your buddy steps up and says, "Gimme three a dose beefs, dipped and sweet, extra gravy..." you'd better be ready to order.

Ordering from Portillo's requires speed and precision. It's a skill that must be honed, especially if you want to make the most of the experience (and avoid dirty looks from the guy in line behind you). If you're in Illinois or one of the ten other states with a Portillo's franchise, you may already know how to work the menu. But if you're new to the scene, or if you're looking to elevate your next Portillo's run, Chowhound's got you.

I've put back enough Italian beef sandwiches, garden dogs, and cheeseburgers to choke a billy goat. This list of hacks for ordering at the eatery is drawn from a lifetime of ten-napkin Portillo's lunches. With input from friends, family, and social media, enjoy these collective suggestions for getting the most from the menu.