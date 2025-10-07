How To Access Portillo's Secret Menu

Among all the regional fast food chains in the U.S., Portillo's is one of the more prominent ones. For the unfamiliar, Portillo's has more than 90 locations in 10 states — most of which are in the chain's home state of Illinois. Portillo's is famous for its hot dogs, beef sandwiches, and other fare like burgers, chicken sandwiches, ribs, and even pasta.

Like many other fast food restaurants these days, Portillo's also has a little bit of a secret menu in addition to those standard options. These additional options — so "secret" the chain announced it on its website — include two tasty choices: a triple cheeseburger and chili cheese fries. Accessing this secret menu is quite simple. All you need to do is become a member of Portillo's Perks rewards program (sign up at Portillo's website) if you aren't already. Then, it's just a matter of finding the hidden menu section on one of the order kiosks at a Portillo's location near you.

It's not a huge secret menu, but it sounds pretty delicious. The triple cheeseburger is made of three ⅓-pound char-broiled patties with cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, and ketchup on a toasted bun. The chili cheese fries feature Portillo's crinkle-cut fries, covered with melted cheddar cheese sauce and chili with beans. If you need some incentive to join Portillo's Perks, those menu items might do the trick.