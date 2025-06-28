The Hot Dog Topping That Adds Creamy, Melty Goodness To Every Bite
When it comes to hot dogs, there are the ketchup people, the mustard people, and the people arguing about raw onions vs. caramelized ones. However, once cheese sauce is mentioned, that's when everyone suddenly wants to agree. And of course they do, cheese sauce is that warm, gooey, and unapologetically messy addition that turns a regular hot dog into something ridiculously decadent.
The best part is you don't need to be a queso-making expert to pull off a cheesy hot dog; even plain cheese sauce from a jar can be all you need to bring big cheesy energy to the summer cookout. Simply heat it up, ladle it onto the hot dog, and then go wild adding chili, jalapeños, or whatever other toppings you want. And it's a combo that works whether you're using all-beef franks, pork hot dogs, or veggie ones. Because as it turns out, you're cooking hot dogs all wrong, and we think that's especially true if you've been sleeping on loading them up with cheese sauce.
This isn't a meal for a first date — you want that cheese to run, pool, and drip onto the plate. Made a mess? Even better, now you can clean it up with some fries, chips, or even just the bun. This is a hot dog for the indulgence seekers who want a loaded bite that's big on gooey, cheesy goodness.
Try a quick queso — or level up with toppings
If you do have some time to spare, you can throw together a quick queso relatively fast. All you need to do is melt down some shredded cheddar cheese with milk and stir until it's smooth. Level it up by throwing in some chiles, garlic powder, or even a shot of tequila. Yes, that's right — tequila makes queso even better because it adds that punch that the creamy base is missing.
Of course, if you're not feeling experimental, basic cheese sauce still works like magic and serves as the perfect base to pile on chili for a classic Coney-style dog. Or why not spoon on some slaw, pickled jalapeños, or even chopped onions for added texture? You can make it fully loaded or keep it simple, because there are no rules when it comes to cheesy hot dogs. It's the sort of thing everyone can get on board with, kids and adults alike.
If you want to see how your cheesy hot dog compares to other regional creations, check out Chowhound's complete guide to American hot dog styles. Some states like to keep it classic while others would absolutely support adding queso under an array of their other quintessential ingredients. Whatever you pair them with, once you try hot dogs like this, there's just no way you're going back to plain old mustard again.