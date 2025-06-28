The Hot Dog Topping That Adds Creamy, Melty Goodness To Every Bite

When it comes to hot dogs, there are the ketchup people, the mustard people, and the people arguing about raw onions vs. caramelized ones. However, once cheese sauce is mentioned, that's when everyone suddenly wants to agree. And of course they do, cheese sauce is that warm, gooey, and unapologetically messy addition that turns a regular hot dog into something ridiculously decadent.

The best part is you don't need to be a queso-making expert to pull off a cheesy hot dog; even plain cheese sauce from a jar can be all you need to bring big cheesy energy to the summer cookout. Simply heat it up, ladle it onto the hot dog, and then go wild adding chili, jalapeños, or whatever other toppings you want. And it's a combo that works whether you're using all-beef franks, pork hot dogs, or veggie ones. Because as it turns out, you're cooking hot dogs all wrong, and we think that's especially true if you've been sleeping on loading them up with cheese sauce.

This isn't a meal for a first date — you want that cheese to run, pool, and drip onto the plate. Made a mess? Even better, now you can clean it up with some fries, chips, or even just the bun. This is a hot dog for the indulgence seekers who want a loaded bite that's big on gooey, cheesy goodness.