The Chicago-Favorite Relish You Should Be Adding To Burgers

The most labor-intensive part of making giardiniera is the chopping. You'll need to dice about a third of a head of cauliflower, a couple of carrots and celery sticks, and a bell pepper, and toss it all together. Green bell peppers provide a nice color contrast, but red and yellow varieties are fine, too. The spice-averse can move on to the next step and boil the medley in a bath of water, white vinegar, and salt.

Then comes the longest part of giardiniera prep. The botanicals need to chill out in the refrigerator to pickle for a couple of days until they can be drained and re-packed in oil seasoned with things like fresh garlic, black pepper, and dried oregano to truly transform into a giardiniera. You can also experiment with mustard or fennel seeds, or almost anything else you've got on the old spice rack. Some preparations also skip the stovetop and brine in the refrigerator overnight, then add in the vinegar and seasonings before another two-day hangout in the fridge. All of the potential zags and adaptations are more opportunities to really make a giardiniera your own.

Heat-seekers will want to rewind to the cutting board and toss in those fiery chilis. Sport peppers are fairly traditional for a hotter Chicago-style giardiniera, although they are far from peak pepper intensity. For an even bigger kick, slice some habaneros, Thai chili peppers, or some combination of your preferred pickling picks.