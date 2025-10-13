7 Fast Food Onion Rings, Ranked Worst To Best

No shade on fries or anything (I would never besmirch the undisputed ruler of all the side dishes' names), but when you need to switch things up, onion rings are the obvious choice. Thanks to their composition — breading-encased crispy onions — they have the perfect blend of textures, and when done right, the flavors are drool-worthy, to say the least. Fortunately, plenty of fast food chains (but not McDonald's) feature onion rings on their menu as well, so snagging some whenever the craving hits couldn't be easier. However, they don't all hit the mark when it comes to the classic onion rings we all know and love.

In an effort to find out which fast food joints' onion rings are worth seeking out and which ones fall flat (both literally and figuratively), I purchased and tasted seven different brands' offerings. I also ranked them based on flavor, the texture and ratio of both the breading and the onion, and overall quality. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end. Before we get to that, let's see how the seven fast food onion rings I sampled measured up so you can hone in on the good stuff. Whether or not you choose to turn them into a burger topping (if you know, you know) or eat them as-is is up to you.