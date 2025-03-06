Why We Eat Ketchup On Hot Dogs (And Why Some People Think You Never Should)

Franks definitely fall into the savory category of food, particularly if you love hot dogs stuffed with ingredients like jalapeno and cheese care of companies like Berks. They are bites of umami through and through — in fact, it's the umami punch of frankfurters that drives people to add squirts of mustard to their dogs. A squirt of two of the yellow stuff augments the already-savory flavor even further. This style of hot dog is a big deal in places like Chicago, where mustard, sliced tomatoes, and celery salt make up the city's hot dog DNA.

However, for those who like to combine sweet and savory flavors together in one big bite, ketchup-topped hot dogs in a bun just make sense. As far as condiments go, ketchup, with slightly sweet tomatoes and either sugar or corn syrup at its base, ranks among the sweetest of all the condiments.

While it's not quite the sweet-and-savory combo that, say, pineapple on pizza is, it still has a place among food combos. However, some detractors of the ketchup-and-hot-dog combo solemnly refuse to eat it. They argue that ketchup acts as a mask to the wiener's flavor, but in this case, that's the point.

However, it's hard to achieve sweet and savory without ketchup on your dog of choice, so if that gives the frank a character that's only very loosely like pineapple pizza, then so be it. It's a legit American hot dog style, and it's unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon.