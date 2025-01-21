Which States Have The Fast Food Chain Portillo's

Dick Portillo founded "The Dog House" in 1963 — selling food from a mobile trailer located in Villa Park, a former suburb now nestled within Chicago city limits. Four years later, he outgrew this humble location and changed his company's name to Portillo's. Today, over sixty years since its founding, Portillo's is a national chain known for Windy City classics like the Chicago dog and Italian beef sandwiches, though the chain also serve up burgers, chicken, shakes and other fast food staples.

You may be thinking, "That all sounds fantastic, but I've never even heard of Portillo's before!" There's a good reason for that. While the restaurant group enjoyed great success in the Chicago area, Portillo's stuck close to home, only expanding outside of Illinois in 2005, when the brand opened a California location. Now, you can find Portillo's in 10 of the 50 U.S. states – with an 11th, Georgia, on the way as of December 2024.

If you're lucky enough to live in — or to have traveled through — Illinois, California, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, or Wisconsin, you may have spotted and even patronized a Portillo's. Perhaps you ordered their Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage with a side of cheese fries, or even a tamale. You could have finished your meal off with the signature, fresh-made-every-morning strawberry shortcake. And, if your meal took place at any of Portillo's nine Illinois locations, you may have even experienced the brand's restaurant-concept-within-a-restaurant, Barnelli's Pasta Bowl, featuring noodle selections like fettuccine Alfredo and rigatoni alla vodka.