16 Hands-Down Best French Restaurants In The US

When it comes to fine dining, the French literally invented the art form. The earliest restaurants emerged in Paris in the mid-1700s. In the 1800s, famed French chef Auguste Escoffier revolutionized the culinary world by formalizing haute cuisine. With inventions like the five classic mother sauces and the organizational template of the French brigade system, which provides rigorous structure to professional kitchens, the French became the gold standard for what we consider a five-star dining experience today.

What sets most of the best French restaurants apart is attention to detail, technique, top-notch ingredients, and incredible service. Though the premier French restaurants in the world are located in France, there are plenty of incredible eateries stateside that are worthy of your consideration if you are a serious connoisseur of fine cuisine. This is a compilation of the best French restaurants in the U.S., based on personal experience, reviews, social media, and international accolades.