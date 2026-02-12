16 Hands-Down Best French Restaurants In The US
When it comes to fine dining, the French literally invented the art form. The earliest restaurants emerged in Paris in the mid-1700s. In the 1800s, famed French chef Auguste Escoffier revolutionized the culinary world by formalizing haute cuisine. With inventions like the five classic mother sauces and the organizational template of the French brigade system, which provides rigorous structure to professional kitchens, the French became the gold standard for what we consider a five-star dining experience today.
What sets most of the best French restaurants apart is attention to detail, technique, top-notch ingredients, and incredible service. Though the premier French restaurants in the world are located in France, there are plenty of incredible eateries stateside that are worthy of your consideration if you are a serious connoisseur of fine cuisine. This is a compilation of the best French restaurants in the U.S., based on personal experience, reviews, social media, and international accolades.
1. The French Laundry
Few restaurants are as widely respected as The French Laundry. Opened in 1994, this iconic eatery located in Yountville, California, has put modern fine dining and its illustrious founder, chef Thomas Keller, on the map. Keller is widely considered one of the most influential chefs of our time, holding the distinction of being the only American-born chef with multiple Michelin-starred restaurants. Keller has won countless awards, including nods from the Culinary Institute of America and the James Beard Foundation. He is also the author of the venerable "The French Laundry Cookbook."
The French Laundry holds three Michelin stars and was recently ranked second on the esteemed Robb Report's list of the 100 Best Restaurants of the 21st Century. It features farm-to-table dining prepared with classic French culinary techniques, and enjoys an almost cult-like following of diners who flock there to experience signature dishes, like Oysters and Pearls. The only issue you might have with this restaurant is that it can be nearly impossible to score a reservation.
707-944-2380
6640 Washington St, Yountville, California, 94599
2. Le Bernardin
Another French restaurant with the highest Michelin star rating is Le Bernardin. This restaurant, in New York City, is helmed by celebrity chef Eric Ripert. Opened in 1986, Le Bernardin has consistently garnered praise from critics and diners alike, including those from France, which should say a lot about the caliber of its cuisine. It has earned numerous awards and recognitions, including nods from the James Beard Foundation, the highest Zagat rating, and inclusion on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.
Le Bernardin specializes in classic French seafood dishes, like its signature dish, the thinly pounded yellowfin tuna with foie gras, a toasted baguette, and chives, which one Redditor states "was the dish I was most excited to try. It did not disappoint. It was my favorite course of the evening. Every bite was perfect." While you can experience an elaborate tasting menu, dishes are also available à la carte. The service here is every bit as impressive as the food, and the ambiance is elegant and refined.
https://www.le-bernardin.com/home
212-554-1515
155 W. 51st St, New York, New York 10019
3. The Inn at Little Washington
Established in 1978 by Chef Patrick O'Connell and his partner Reinhardt Lynch, The Inn at Little Washington, located in rural Virginia, offers European flair and an ambiance that feels almost like a walk back in time. A premier dining destination, many diners have taken to Reddit to agree it is every bit worth the hype, with one noting, "Every dish on their 'enduring classics' menu is fantastic, and the service truly is practically second to none." The restaurant was also recently named one of the 100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century by the Robb Report.
The Inn at Little Washington's cuisine is a fusion of impeccable French technique and authentically American ingredients. Menus are prix-fixe and served to both those staying at the hotel and guests desiring dinner only. Standout menu items include a dish of cabbage with Maine Lobster and caviar beurre blanc, which one Redditor "will be dreaming about ... forever."
https://www.theinnatlittlewashington.com/
540-675-3800
309 Middle St, Washington, Virginia 22747
4. Per Se
For those on the East Coast seeking a three-Michelin-star dining experience that is similar to California's The French Laundry, they need look no further than Per Se. The restaurant, which was opened by Thomas Keller in 2004 in New York City, captures some of the same luxury and quality, with views to match: It is located adjacent to Central Park. In 2025, Per Se was a La Liste Award winner and garnered a GIobal Recognition Award.
At $425 per person, the menu here isn't cheap, but it offers some incredibly well-prepared dishes featuring farm-to-table ingredients, carefully prepared with classic French technique. One reviewer on Eating Really Well recently noted that, "Being a French restaurant, you want the sauces to blow your mind. And these did. You want proteins that are cooked to perfection. And these were. Even the green beans appetizer ... was extraordinary."
https://thomaskeller.com/perseny/
212-823-9335
10 Columbus Cir, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019
5. Café Boulud
Helmed by esteemed French chef Daniel Boulud, Café Boulud is located in the heart of New York City. The restaurant has garnered a number of accolades over the years, including a Michelin star. While the cuisine is quintessentially French, it exudes a contemporary edge, featuring innovative culinary techniques and a focus on international flavors. The ambiance here is upscale, and the service is exemplary.
Menus here are divided into four categories: La Tradition (French classics), La Saison (seasonal ingredients), Le Potager (ingredients straight from the farmer's market), and Le Voyage (which leans into global flavors). One Facebook reviewer notes, "I have no trepidation in saying that this was one of the most memorable meals ever ... Each plate was simply beautiful and perfectly executed," and this TikToker proclaims that the desserts here are "truly a work of art."
https://www.cafeboulud.com/nyc/
212-772-2600
100 E. 63rd St, New York, New York 10065
6. Atelier Crenn
Located in San Francisco, California, is a French restaurant that is breaking barriers in more ways than one. Atelier Crenn is helmed by Dominique Crenn, who is the first female chef in America to earn three Michelin stars. This award-winning fine dining restaurant, which was recently named one of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, is inspired by Crenn's French upbringing. She fuses this heritage with the bounty of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to create an inspired multi-course pescatarian menu deeply rooted in sustainability.
This 3-hour tasting experience is considered the most expensive menu in the state, and it leans heavily on expertly executed French technique. Fan favorites include the scallop, smoked carrot, lemongrass, finger lime, and house soy sauce, which one Redditor describes as "one of the top 5 best things [they've] ever eaten." The restaurant also offers an impressive wine catalog and pairings to round out the meal.
415-440-0460
3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, California 94123
7. Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand
When one thinks of a fancy French restaurant, a busy casino in Las Vegas may not come to mind, yet that is exactly where you will find the iconic Joël Robuchon. Located inside the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, this restaurant has earned numerous accolades, including AAA 5-Diamond and Wine Spectator Grand Award recognition.
The menu here is the most expensive in the state, costing over $500 per person. While this may seem absurd to some, having experienced this multi-course taster menu myself, I can say unequivocally that it was one of the best meals of my life. The bread cart and cheese selection alone were worth every penny. On Reddit, a patron commended the supplemental Caviar Imperial, which they described as "a perfect marriage of both texture and flavor between the caviar, runny egg yolk, and the salmon, so much so that I very well may have ordered this dish twice had I known what brilliance I was in for."
https://mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/joel-robuchon-french-restaurant.html
702-891-7358
799 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
8. Le Bouchon
While there is no shortage of fine French cuisine in the Windy City, I can attest firsthand that Le Bouchon stands above the rest in quality. Located in the famed Bucktown neighborhood, Le Bouchon captures the Parisian vibe in a way that makes anyone who has traveled to the City of Lights feel a little nostalgic. The ambiance is rambunctious and a little crowded, but the food is top-notch.
This restaurant isn't pushing boundaries with gourmet adaptations of classic French cuisine. It remains faithful to authentic flavors and preparations. The menu features dishes like escargot, salad Lyonnaise, steak frites, and moules à la Provençale. That said, Le Bouchon isn't exactly pretentious. It does have a sense of humor, occasionally serving a McDonald's-inspired Filet-O-Fish knockoff that is elegant and playful. But, whatever you do, don't skip dessert. The chocolate pot de crème was decadent and the perfect cap to a rich meal.
https://www.lebouchonofchicago.com/
773-862-6600
1958 N. Damen Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60647
9. Le Pavillon
As if Chef Daniel Boulud didn't have enough accolades to his name, Le Pavillon is yet another masterpiece when it comes to fine French cuisine. Located in the esteemed Vanderbilt Tower in New York City, this restaurant is housed in a multi-story atrium, providing a one-of-a-kind ambiance to showcase its Michelin-star quality culinary delights.
The menu features seasonally fresh, locally sourced ingredients masterfully transformed using classic French technique. While you can select a multi-course tasting menu, dishes are also available à la carte and are inspired by "terre et mer," or land and sea. As this reviewer for I Just Want To Eat notes, "their fettuccine pétoncle (seared bay scallops) was sublime. The perfectly made fettuccine was bathed in a butter sauce and topped with black winter truffle shavings for a decadent touch. Definitely a must-have."
https://www.lepavillonnyc.com/
212-662-1000
One Vanderbilt Ave, New York, New York 10017
10. Le Diplomate
While there may be plenty of great places to eat in Washington, DC, few have the reputation for excellence that Le Diplomate does. Opened in 2005, Le Diplomate has become one of the hardest reservations to score in town. Known by some as "Le Dip," this classic Parisian bistro will instantly transport you to the City of Lights, one delectable plate at a time.
Dinner here frequently features a plat du jour with French standards like bouillabaisse and cassoulet. The regular menu, while unpretentious, showcases a star-studded lineup of authentic French dishes, including Onion Soup Gratinée, Steak Frites, and a Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée. This restaurant is also a must-visit earlier in the day, earning the 2025 Rammys Award for Best Brunch of the Year in the metropolitan Washington area.
202-332-3333
1601 14th St, NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009
11. Mélisse
Located in Santa Monica, California, this French restaurant has been serving award-winning cuisine since opening in 1999. Helmed by chef Josiah Citrin, Mélisse boasts an impressive two Michelin stars. The ambiance here is elegant and sophisticated, yet unpretentious, with detailed service that perfectly complements the sumptuous, seasonally inspired French cuisine.
The multi-course tasting menu fluctuates, but signature dishes, like the dry-aged duck "Rouennaise" which is served with a velvety sauce made using an antique silver press, are frequently on rotation. This is a place where decadence is on display, featuring high-end ingredients such as truffles, Wagyu beef, and caviar. And the wine list is nothing short of astounding: The multi-page selection is carefully curated to perfectly accompany the refined cuisine and high-quality ingredients on display.
https://www.citrinandmelisse.com/
310-395-0881
1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, California 90401
12. August
While New Orleans is known as a foodie mecca, some institutions stand out for their quality and prestige. Among the most well-known of these is the restaurant August. This award-winning eatery features French-inspired Creole cuisine, expertly prepared by executive chef Corey Thomas and his staff. Located in a historic building, this restaurant is the recipient of the 2025 Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence for its outstanding beverage service. One recent Facebook user's review describes their experience as one-of-a-kind, noting, "Walking [through] the front door is like walking into France."
The menu here fluctuates constantly, featuring chef-inspired dishes that are available à la carte or as part of a multi-course tasting menu. Sample menu items include homemade cornbread served with Osetra caviar and French butter, gnocchi served topped with jumbo lump crab and Périgord truffles, and a classic terrine of foie gras.
https://www.restaurantaugust.com/
504–299–9777
301 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
13. Le Pigeon
Portland, Oregon, is well-known for its food scene, but perhaps no restaurant has put this city on the map like Le Pigeon. Opened in 2006 by James Beard award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker, this restaurant offers elegant French cuisine in a dining room that is barely large enough to seat 35 people at its chef's counter and communal dining tables.
On multiple subreddits, diners have commented that it was the best meal and best wine pairing experiences of their lives. Patrons also praise Le Pigeon for offering two tasting menus: one for omnivores and one for vegetarians. The menu rotates seasonally and can be enjoyed with or without wine pairings. Menu highlights include classic French dishes like duck à l'orange, foie gras terrine, and a truffle pot pie. The wine selection features French bottles and Oregon wines, showcasing local vintages.
503-546-8796
738 E. Burnside St, Portland, Oregon 97214
14. Daniel
The flagship restaurant of celebrity chef Daniel Boulud, Daniel has been serving world-class French cuisine since 1993. Located on the Upper East Side of New York City, Daniel has garnered countless accolades, including a Michelin star, a nod on La Liste's top 1000 restaurants, and, most recently, a spot on the Robb Report's roundup of the 100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century.
To dine at Daniel is to partake of the finest, freshest, seasonally available ingredients impeccably prepared with top-notch French culinary technique. It features signature dishes, like a foie gras terrine with smoked Wagyu beef tongue and Highland Farm venison studded with foie gras. Menus here are not as expensive as those of many of the other restaurants on this list, but no less decadent, and there is an award-winning selection of French wine not to be missed.
212-288-0033
60 E. 65th St, New York, New York 10065
15. Gabriel Kreuther
Among the most-decorated restaurants located in New York City is Gabriel Kreuther. This fine-dining mecca has been serving authentic French fare since it opened in 2015. Located adjacent to Bryant Park, the decor and cuisine are distinctly Alsatian, which blends French and German influences. The restaurant has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including two Michelin stars, the AAA 5-Diamond Award, and, most recently, a 2025 nomination for Outstanding Chef by the James Beard Foundation.
One Redditor notes: "Quite simply the best duck I've ever had, with fat rendered so gloriously crispy that it's made me rethink the other duck fat I've eaten in my life." Another Redditor concurred, adding that they had tried the dish years prior and still thought about it. While the prix-fixe menus offered here will still set you back a pretty penny, this is actually one of the more affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the country. With the money you save on the meal, make sure you invest in a glass of wine from the Wine Spectator award-winning list served at this restaurant.
212-257-5826
41 W. 42 St, New York, New York 10036
16. Jean-Georges
Few culinary empires are as far-reaching as that belonging to famed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The chef, who brought the world the chocolate lava cake, is perhaps best known for his flagship restaurant near Central Park. Jean-Georges blends French culinary technique with global influences, featuring locally sourced, seasonally available ingredients.
This restaurant has garnered two Michelin stars and four stars from the esteemed New York Times, a testament to its consistency and the quality of its food, which has not wavered since its inception in 1997. Fan favorite dishes include a signature egg toast with caviar starter from the à la carte menu. Another patron on Reddit commented, "The white truffles on the goat cheese dumplings were the perfect amount ... The real star for me, though, was the honeynut squash fondue." The ambiance here is ultra formal, so this is the place you'll want to go if you are planning to celebrate a milestone achievement or special occasion.
212-299-3900
1 Central Park West, New York, New York 10023
Methodology
When it comes to selecting the top French restaurants in the U.S., I scoured plenty of reviews, social media posts, and online discussion boards devoted to the topic. These were cross-referenced with accolades and media coverage from reputable outlets, including the Michelin Guide, which ranks the best restaurants using a rigorous star-based grading system.
In addition, I drew on my experience as a professional chef who has had the luxury of dining at several of these establishments. Having had first-hand experience with these restaurants and a pulse on the insider scoop my fellow chefs share with me, I have a unique understanding of the industry and where the best cuisine is being produced in America. It is based on all of these factors that I can confidently say that this is the premier league of French dining here in the U.S.