This Chicago Restaurant Serves A McDonald's-Inspired Filet-O-Fish, But It's Way Elevated

The Filet-O-Fish is a staple of the McDonald's menu — and for good reason. What started as a crafty way to corner the Catholic market (as they weren't able to eat McDonald's other, meatier menu items on Fridays) quickly grew into one of the Golden Arches' most beloved menu items. A simple, satisfying combination of fried breaded fish, a pillowy soft bun, tartar sauce, and melted American cheese, the Filet-O-Fish is pretty much a perfect sandwich, beloved by chefs and customers alike. One Chicago restaurant, though, has taken on the task of making this humble fast food hero into a true gourmet dish.

Le Bouchon is a classic French bistro in Bucktown, Chicago, and has been open since 1993 — no mean feat for a restaurant. It's been named as one of the best French restaurants in America, and serves classic, refined, Lyonnaise-style food in a relaxed setting.

So what does this French restaurant have to do with the Filet-O-Fish? Well, in a rather tongue-in-cheek move, the wizards in the kitchen at Le Bouchon have introduced a new lunch dish: a playful riff on the classic McDonald's item, which they're calling the "Filet-O-French." It is, as you might expect, a fish sandwich featuring panko-breaded (and deep fried) brandade, pickled cucumber, radish, a bright fennel slaw with vinaigrette, tartar sauce, and what they call "Fromage Americaine" — all wrapped up in a wonderfully plump bun. At $19, it's a little less affordable than the original, but is equally (if not more) delicious.