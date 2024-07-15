What Is The Highest Michelin Star Rating A Restaurant Can Earn?
We all know Michelin tires (and the Michelin Man who looks like a bunch of donuts stacked on top of one another). We know that if a restaurant gets a Michelin star, it's pretty excellent. But how did a French tire company start awarding stars to prestigious restaurants? And how many stars can a restaurant receive?
The Michelin Guide was actually made to marry travel and food. In 1900, the first published guide was released to encourage folks to get in their cars and drive, seeking out restaurants recommended. Maybe they thought if you drove to enough restaurants, you'd need new tires? In any case, receiving accolades from Michelin in the form of stars is an important step for a restaurant looking to assert its value and quality.
Lots of folks think that five stars is the best you can get, but the Michelin system does not go that high. Michelin awards one star, two stars, and three stars at most to restaurants it deems worthy. The stars became part of Michelin's legacy when they started to be given to restaurants in the late 1920s. According to the Michelin Guide online, stars are awarded to restaurants "offering outstanding cooking." The awards are given out annually and judges (industry professionals) assess worthiness based on five criteria: "the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and ... consistency both across the entire menu and over time."
What do the stars mean?
Now that we know three stars is the highest rating a restaurant can achieve, what is the difference between the levels? Michelin explains that one star is given to restaurants that use quality ingredients and prepare dishes "with distinct flavours ... to a consistently high standard." Michelin awards two stars to food that is "refined and inspired" and when the chef's "personality and talent" comes across in the creations. Three stars are awarded to restaurants where the chef's cooking is "elevated to an art form and some of their dishes are destined to become classics."
Currently, there are 145 restaurants that have been awarded three stars all over the world. Some that you might be familiar with include Le Bernardin, The French Laundry, Georges Blanc, La Pergola, Makimura, and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Yes, you can lose a star – tears have no doubt been shed over the experience.
In addition to its star rating system, the Michelin Guide is also embracing sustainability. Restaurants that currently have a Michelin award and additionally focus on food ethics are eligible to received a green star – or a green five-leaf clover. This award was introduced to the guide in 2020 and reflects an important part of restaurant culture and the move to have a more sustainable future. So if a restaurant has three stars and a green star, like The French Laundry, the food's likely incredible and you can feel good that it's setting a positive example.