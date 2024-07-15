What Is The Highest Michelin Star Rating A Restaurant Can Earn?

We all know Michelin tires (and the Michelin Man who looks like a bunch of donuts stacked on top of one another). We know that if a restaurant gets a Michelin star, it's pretty excellent. But how did a French tire company start awarding stars to prestigious restaurants? And how many stars can a restaurant receive?

Advertisement

The Michelin Guide was actually made to marry travel and food. In 1900, the first published guide was released to encourage folks to get in their cars and drive, seeking out restaurants recommended. Maybe they thought if you drove to enough restaurants, you'd need new tires? In any case, receiving accolades from Michelin in the form of stars is an important step for a restaurant looking to assert its value and quality.

Lots of folks think that five stars is the best you can get, but the Michelin system does not go that high. Michelin awards one star, two stars, and three stars at most to restaurants it deems worthy. The stars became part of Michelin's legacy when they started to be given to restaurants in the late 1920s. According to the Michelin Guide online, stars are awarded to restaurants "offering outstanding cooking." The awards are given out annually and judges (industry professionals) assess worthiness based on five criteria: "the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and ... consistency both across the entire menu and over time."

Advertisement