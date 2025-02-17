The Most Expensive Restaurant Tasting Menus In Every State

Since first appearing on restaurant menus in the 1960s, tasting menus — multi-dish, multi-course menus offered at set prices — have taken over the fine-dining world. Similar to Japanese omakase, where customers defer to the chef's expertise in selecting dishes, the tasting menu experience requires diners to surrender to the unknown for an evening, put themselves in the chef's capable hands, and embark on a journey. The result is often unforgettable; a culinary tour-de-force of inventive platings, visionary dishes, and unique concepts.

But the price tag is usually just as unforgettable as well. Due to factors like the time and effort required to prepare the meals and the exceptional or obscure ingredients involved, tasting menus are usually an expensive dining experience. And that's just for the food. Most tasting menus also come with an add-on wine or beverage pairing, which further drives up the price. Factor in taxes, tips, and extras, and that initial fixed price can quickly balloon.

From as little as $75 to over $500, tasting menus at restaurants across the U.S. cover all sorts of price ranges. Some are Michelin-starred destination restaurants worth planning entire trips around, while others are hidden gems. If you want to try the best that each state has to offer (or really impress your dining partner), these restaurants are where you can find the most expensive tasting menus in all 50 states. Most of these prices are just for the food menu, mind you, so don't forget to budget for tips, taxes, and drinks. Since rates can vary as restaurants alter menus, prices are also subject to change.