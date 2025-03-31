California's Most Expensive Restaurant Provides A 3-Hour Tasting Experience Inspired By The State's Rich Bounty

On Fillmore Street in the heart of San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood sits Atelier Crenn, one of only six restaurants with a three-star Michelin rating in all of California. Named for the chef and owner Dominique Crenn, the other half of its appellation, "atelier," conveys that this small space is more than a restaurant — it's an artist's workshop where chef Crenn and her team use California's bountiful agriculture to deliver her contemporary vision of French haute cuisine. Atelier Crenn opened its doors in 2011 and the restaurant received its first Michelin star the same year. In 2012, Atelier Crenn gained another star, earning chef Crenn the distinction of being the first female chef in the U.S. to achieve such an award. Then, in 2018, she earned another.

If you're lucky enough to snag a reservation at Atelier Crenn, the honor will cost you a pretty penny. At over $400 per person, it's the most expensive restaurant in California. But dining at Atelier Crenn is more than a meal. The inventive 14-course tasting menu is a three-hour showcase of chef Crenn's culinary artistry and California's bounty. "We offer a dairy-free, pescatarian menu and our products are sourced from our sustainable, regenerative farm," she writes in the Michelin Guide. "We work closely with our farmers towards biodynamic practices; produce waste is composted at our farm." Chef Crenn not only pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the world of fine dining, she's also leading the way when it comes to sustainable dining.