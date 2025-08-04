Meet The First Female Chef In America To Earn 3 Michelin Stars
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dominique Crenn made culinary history in 2018 when her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn, earned its third Michelin star — making her the first female chef in the United States to achieve that honor. Born in France in 1965 and adopted as a toddler, Crenn grew up between Brittany and Paris, where her mother exposed her to a wide variety of cuisines. Her father, a French politician, often took her to Michelin-starred restaurants, planting the seeds of her gastronomic ambition.
Crenn moved to San Francisco in the late 1980s, initially working in prominent kitchens like Stars under Jeremiah Tower. In 2009, she earned her first Michelin star at Luce. Two years later, she opened Atelier Crenn — known for being one of California's most expensive restaurants — named in honor of her father. Within a year, the restaurant was awarded one Michelin star. By 2012, it had two. In 2018, she made history by becoming the first woman in America to achieve three Michelin stars.
One of just 16 three-star Michelin restaurants in the U.S. as of 2025, Atelier Crenn, located in the Cow Hollow neighborhood, is a deeply personal project. The tasting menu, a poetic narrative, reflects her upbringing and philosophy. It is pescatarian and seasonal, with ingredients sourced from her regenerative farm, Bleu Belle, in Sonoma County. The Michelin guide praises the restaurant for its modern dishes, as well as its harmony of flavor, storytelling, and technique. That said, Crenn's accomplishments extend beyond stars. She's also received the James Beard Award, the unique distinction of a green Michelin star, and Time's 100 Most Influential People recognition. Along with that, her approach to responsible cooking continues to inspire and influence an entire generation of chefs to this day.
Dominique Crenn's influence goes beyond food
Dominique Crenn doesn't just cook delicious food; she is a storyteller. Her philosophy, which she calls "poetic culinaria," fuses artistry, nostalgia, and sustainability. Each dish at Atelier Crenn reads like a stanza from a poem that's part of a larger narrative about nature, identity, and place. Rather than traditional dish names or courses, the menu is written as a poem that unfolds with the meal. Additionally, Crenn is also a fierce advocate for social and environmental change. In 2019, she removed land-based meat and shifted to an all-pescatarian menu, citing animal welfare and the climate crisis. Her farm also uses regenerative practices that restore soil health and produce the ingredients used across her restaurants.
Beyond the kitchen, Crenn also uses her platform to challenge industry norms. As a woman navigating a male-dominated industry, she has encountered both doubt and discrimination — once being told she was only successful because she "cooked like a man" (via Time). As such, she has become a symbol of perseverance and excellence — advocating for equality and diversity in hospitality.
That said, her influence extends through her other ventures — including Bar Crenn, a Parisian-style wine bar that also earned a Michelin star. She recently released a memoir-style cookbook, "Rebel Chef: In Search of What Matters," sharing the resilience and power of her story. Ultimately, Dominique Crenn's legacy is one of imagination, activism, and defiance of convention, especially in the restaurant world. As the first woman in America to earn three Michelin stars, she has redefined what it means to be a chef — proving that the kitchen can be a place for beauty, revolution, and bold expression.