Meet The First Female Chef In America To Earn 3 Michelin Stars

Dominique Crenn made culinary history in 2018 when her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn, earned its third Michelin star — making her the first female chef in the United States to achieve that honor. Born in France in 1965 and adopted as a toddler, Crenn grew up between Brittany and Paris, where her mother exposed her to a wide variety of cuisines. Her father, a French politician, often took her to Michelin-starred restaurants, planting the seeds of her gastronomic ambition.

Crenn moved to San Francisco in the late 1980s, initially working in prominent kitchens like Stars under Jeremiah Tower. In 2009, she earned her first Michelin star at Luce. Two years later, she opened Atelier Crenn — known for being one of California's most expensive restaurants — named in honor of her father. Within a year, the restaurant was awarded one Michelin star. By 2012, it had two. In 2018, she made history by becoming the first woman in America to achieve three Michelin stars.

One of just 16 three-star Michelin restaurants in the U.S. as of 2025, Atelier Crenn, located in the Cow Hollow neighborhood, is a deeply personal project. The tasting menu, a poetic narrative, reflects her upbringing and philosophy. It is pescatarian and seasonal, with ingredients sourced from her regenerative farm, Bleu Belle, in Sonoma County. The Michelin guide praises the restaurant for its modern dishes, as well as its harmony of flavor, storytelling, and technique. That said, Crenn's accomplishments extend beyond stars. She's also received the James Beard Award, the unique distinction of a green Michelin star, and Time's 100 Most Influential People recognition. Along with that, her approach to responsible cooking continues to inspire and influence an entire generation of chefs to this day.