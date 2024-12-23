Here Are The Ingredients That Make Up Italian Seasoning

Whether you make up a mix of Italian seasoning yourself or buy it from the store, the sweet, earthy, and peppery herb blend is a great shortcut for flavoring food. Perfect for zhuzhing up tomato or marinara sauces and marinades, salad dressings and soups, its hit of basil and kick of oregano is an easy way to recreate the flavors of your nonna's Italian kitchen. So, what are we actually adding to a dish when we add a dash of Italian seasoning?

First, a note on semantics. A seasoning is different from a spice, which comes from a specific part of a plant. Unlike spices or a spice blend, seasonings like herbes de Provence and za'atar are a combination of spices, herbs, and other flavoring ingredients.

Although amounts will vary across brands, Italian seasoning is almost always a combination of dried oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, and marjoram. Some varieties, like McCormick's and Spice Islands', also include dried sage and savory. The latter herb might sound unfamiliar, but it belongs to the mint family and has a flavor reminiscent of pepper, sage, and thyme. Some other Italian seasoning blends might include fennel seeds or crushed red pepper flakes.

If you're making your own Italian seasoning mix at home to store for later use, start by combining an equal amount of each main ingredient in your food processor. From there, you can decide if you want more heat with pepper flakes, more basil, or more fennel. Or you can easily remix the classic by adding black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, or celery seeds. If you hate sage, rosemary, or thyme, simply leave it out.