9 Frozen Foods You Should Always Buy At Aldi And 5 You Should Avoid, Based On Reviews
Shopping at Aldi often feels like a high-stakes treasure hunt, and nowhere is that more obvious than in the freezer section. What makes it truly special is the mix of reliable everyday staples and the ever-changing Aldi Finds, the limited-time items that can disappear as quickly as they arrive. Because Aldi focuses on private labels like Mama Cozzi's, Bremer, and Priano, it's able to offer premium-quality frozen meals at a fraction of the cost of name-brand competitors.
However, this can also be a double-edged sword. While the unique inventory includes products that become massive hits and gain cult followings, there are also some that customers say just aren't worth it. To help you navigate the chain's frozen section, we dug through hundreds of unfiltered reviews from social media communities like Facebook and Reddit to find out which products Aldi fans say are must-buys and which you should avoid like the plague. From gourmet-style pasta that rivals Italian bistros to mystery meat warnings you'll want to heed, we've got the best and worst of the Aldi freezer case.
Buy: Specially Selected Snow Crab Legs
If you're looking to feel fancy without draining your savings, check out Aldi's Specially Selected Snow Crab Legs. These aren't your average freezer-burned seafood find — they actually snagged a spot as one of Aldi's official 2025 Products of the Year. Each 24-ounce box of award-winning frozen seafood is packed with wild-caught clusters that are succulent, sweet, and surprisingly fresh-tasting.
The internet can't get enough of these, and for a good reason: Even die-hard seafood fans who live near the coast admit that Aldi nailed this product. Whether you're steaming them with a mountain of Old Bay or just dipping them in melted butter, the consensus is that they're incredibly easy to crack and consistently delicious. As one Redditor posted, "Aldi's crab legs were surprisingly fresh and flavorful...Being a Boston girl, I was super skeptical, but they had a sweet, briny taste and a satisfying texture."
Since these are an Aldi Find (check out this guide to Aldi tags if you're not sure what that means), they aren't always on the shelves year-round. So when you see that box in the freezer case, make sure to stock up. These snow crab legs are the ultimate "treat yourself" meal that won't leave your wallet begging for mercy.
Avoid: Specially Selected Lobster Mac & Cheese
While "lobster" and "mac and cheese" should be a match made in heaven, Aldi's Specially Select Lobster Mac & Cheese is more like a kitchen nightmare. Despite the premium packaging, this is considered one of the biggest flops in the freezer aisle. The main issue is the smell, which shoppers report as an overwhelming, fishy aroma that fills the entire house the moment the meal hits the oven. Making it worse, instead of a creamy, decadent treat, many find the texture to be watery and the lobster pieces to be rubbery in a way that's anything but appetizing.
The online consensus is brutal, with many Aldi fans warning other consumers to run in the opposite direction. While a brave few suggest doctoring it up with Old Bay seasoning or extra cheese, most agree that there's nothing to be done to save it. One Redditor vividly summed up the experience of this dish, saying, "It's disgusting. Smells like an untouched dumpster baking in 120 heat, and what little taste it has pretty much tastes like that too."
At around $10 a package, it's a pricey gamble that usually ends with the whole tray in the trash. Save your money — and your taste buds — and skip this one. If you're really craving a seafood mac and cheese, buy some of Aldi's crab legs and add them to our 3-ingredient baked mac & cheese recipe for a simple and decadent meal at home.
Buy: Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets
Aldi's red bag chicken is iconic, but there may be a new cult favorite in town: the Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets. These aren't just your standard kids' meal backup: They're another freezer option that was crowned one of Aldi's Products of the Year in 2025. What sets these apart from the sea of typical soggy chicken nuggets is the breading. It's specially designed to mimic the light, tempura-style crunch you usually only get from restaurant chicken.
The hype around these is real, with many customers claiming they're a dead ringer for Chick-fil-A or McDonald's chicken nuggets, especially if you cook them in the air fryer. Fans rave about the quality of the white meat and the fact that they actually stay crisp instead of turning into a mushy mess. One Redditor explained they lived up to the hype around the similarity to Chick-fil-A, saying, "These are the best frozen chicken product I have ever purchased." Another customer agreed, writing, "...they are as close to a Chick-fil-A nugget [as] you can get when buying frozen."
At around $8 a bag, these are total steal and will feed far more people than you would for the same price at a food food chain. Whether you're dipping them in honey mustard or using them to top a salad, these nuggets are some of the most reliable wins in the entire store.
Avoid: Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos
Grabbing a quick snack from the freezer shouldn't be a gamble, but Aldi's Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos are a pretty unquestionable skip. While a 20-ounce box of taquitos for around $5 sounds like a great deal for a fast lunch, these often leave shoppers feeling disappointed. One of the biggest issues, reviewers say, is that they're basically hollow. Once these are cooked, many customers find themselves biting into a crunchy tortilla with almost no filling to be found.
It's not just the quantity of the filling that's the problem; it's the quality too. Instead of finding identifiable shredded chicken, reviewers describe a bland, mushy center that lacks any real texture or spice. Even the most loyal Aldi fans find it hard to recommend these, noting they require a massive amount of salsa or guacamole to make them palatable. One shopper on Facebook says, "They were horrible and no chicken inside," while another posts, "Looks like beef mush inside." Unless you're willing to add extra sauce, these are best left on the shelf.
Buy: Bremer Potato and Cheddar Pierogies
For the ultimate comfort food on a budget, look no further than the Bremer Potato & Cheddar Pierogies. These 16-ounce boxes of pillowy goodness are a permanent fixture in Aldi's freezer section, and for a good reason. They're essentially little pockets of joy -– mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft dough that manages to hit the spot every time. Plus, at just a couple dollars a box, they're a total steal compared to expensive name brands.
In addition to the great taste, reviewers say these can easily be dressed up or served as a quick side. While you can boil or bake them, a few Redditors recommend pan-frying them in butter to create a nice, golden crust. They've earned a dedicated following in the Aldi community, with shoppers frequently stocking up on multiple boxes whenever they hit the shelves. "Oh my god the pierogi are so good...I got a HUGE bag last time and I did not regret it," says one Redditor, while another commented, "They are so good. When they had big bags of this I bought 3 of them." Whether you're serving them with a dollop of sour cream or alongside some kielbasa or Aldi chicken sausage, these pierogies are a reliable, filling comfort food that won't break your budget.
Avoid: Season's Choice Steamed Asian Seasoned Medley
"I bought two bags and both were about 75% carrots," says one Facebook poster, capturing one of the biggest frustrations with Aldi's Season Choice Steamed Asian Seasoned Medley. While the bag promises a colorful variety of broccoli, sugar snap peas, and water chestnuts, many shoppers feel like they're actually just paying for a mountain of cheap carrot slices.
Beyond the lopsided veggie ratio, the seasoning is the other major fail. "I usually love the Asian vegetable medley, but the last time I got it, it hardly had any sauce in it. I think the quality has dipped significantly," says one disappointed Redditor. As a result, the steamed veggies end up bland and mushy. Between the overabundance of carrots and lack of flavor, this is a shortcut best left in the freezer case. For a better option, skip the frozen meal mix and try some of these expert tips for making restaurant-quality stir fry at home instead.
Buy: Breakfast Best Protein Waffles
If you're tired of spending a premium on name-brand protein breakfasts, it's time to clear some space in your freezer for Aldi's Breakfast Best Protein Waffles. Reviewers say they're the ultimate Kodiak Cakes dupe, offering the same high-protein punch at a much friendlier price point. Whether you're a gym rat or just trying to survive the morning rush, these waffles deliver a satisfying, fluffy texture that beats out almost every other frozen breakfast option on the shelf.
"To whoever posted recently about the protein waffles...THANK YOU," raves one Reddit poster. "I had never looked much at the frozen section but I bought them yesterday and they're delicious." Another commenter jokes, "Currently pregnant and these + the 'never any' chicken breakfast sausages are keeping me alive at this point." Reviewers love that, despite the high protein, the waffles actually taste good. Toss them in the toaster, top with some peanut butter or fruit, and you've got yourself a solid breakfast that gives you the fuel you need to get to lunch.
Avoid: Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Pink Salmon:
Aldi offers several affordable, high-quality seafood options, but the Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Pink Salmon isn't one of them. While the price point for a bulk bag of wild-caught fish is tempting, the quality falls short of expectations. Shoppers frequently report that the frozen fillets lack the firm texture and clean taste found in other varieties, often resulting in a disappointing meal.
The biggest complaints center on a persistent, fishy aroma and a texture that many find unappetizing. Even experienced home cooks struggle to save this product with heavy seasoning or marinade. As one frustrated Redditor put it, "It's impossible to get rid of the fishy smell or mushy texture. I even dunk it with bunch of sake and ginger. What a waste of my sake." Another poster was equally blunt, stating the salmon: "Tasted like buffet salmon that's been sitting out, gross." Aldi fans recommend that if you want salmon, go for the fresh stuff in the refrigerated section; it's vastly superior in both flavor and quality. It may be a few extra dollars, but it's a better value overall than this frozen option.
Buy: Priano Cheese Ravioli
Skip the gourmet pasta and head straight for Aldi's freezer aisle. The Priano Cheese Ravioli is widely considered one of the best items for both taste and value in the store, perfect for creating a dinner that feels high-end without a high price tag or spending a long time in front of the stove.
Most frozen ravioli suffer from being either too doughy or lacking filling, but these maintain the perfect al dente texture with a center that actually feels substantial. And speaking of filling, this is what really wins people over. As one Reddit poster put it, "The frozen Priano ravioli are delicious, the ricotta filling is so creamy!"
Because the flavor is so well-balanced, you don't need a complex sauce to make this "always buy." Add a little marinara or alfredo sauce, or toss in some browned butter and let the creamy ricotta cheese be the star of the show. Whether you're feeding your whole family or want a nice meal for one, these are a consistent, high-quality win that proves you don't have to spend a fortune to eat like a regular at an Italian trattoria.
Avoid: Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas
"Do not waste your time with these. Basically chicken paste/pink slime formed into turds and wrapped in a tortilla and sprinkled with a token amount of cheese, over a bed of rice," says one Redditor, continuing on to say, "The 'chicken' was not readily identifiable as such and we have no assurances that it's not actually some other species like starling or pigeon. The texture was downright odd."
This...unsettling...warning should be all you need to steer clear of the Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas. While a 57-ounce family-size meal for under $15 sounds like a weeknight win, this box is a frequent contender for the second-worst item in the freezer section (let's be real, nothing is beating that lobster mac).
The primary culprit is the meat, which, as the Redditor above pointed out, is unidentifiable and processed to an unsettling degree. Instead of the shredded chicken you expect to find in an enchilada, the texture is described as "mushy" and "off-putting." Unless you have a very high tolerance for what one Redditor calls "tube meat," you're better off making your own enchiladas with a rotisserie chicken and a jar of enchilada sauce.
Buy: Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust Pizzas
When it comes to frozen dinner staples, Mama Cozzi Rising Crust Pizza is a legendary Aldi find that consistently beats out more expensive name brands. For around $5, you get a good-sized pizza that feels like a genuine meal rather than just a snack. Many Aldi fans consider it a must-buy for easy nights, especially since the quality holds up better than many competitors.
While there are some who don't love the pizzas, my family and I are big fans. These have a rich sauce, typically a generous amount of delicious toppings, and a tasty, crisp but airy crust. The dough rises beautifully, creating a crust with a rich, bready texture. But pro tip: You have to bake it a little longer than the package says, otherwise the crust doesn't cook completely, and it ends up doughy.
In fact, I'll go to bat for most of the pizza options at Aldi, including the take-and-bake and Mama Cozzi's thin crust. They're affordable, crowd-pleasing wins that won't destroy your grocery budget.
Buy: Texas Tamale Co. Pork Tamales
"I buy these all the time, they are so good and makes a quick meal... love them to bits," says one Aldi fan on Facebook, highlighting exactly why the Texas Tamale Co. Pork Tamales are a tier above other freezer-aisle Mexican dishes at Aldi. While quick-fix dinners can feel overly processed, these tamales deliver a quality and consistency that fans genuinely look forward to.
The primary appeal lies in the balance of the seasoned ground pork and the traditional masa. Fans say they manage to stay moist and flavorful while also being lard-free and gluten-free. They're a fantastic option for anyone needing a healthier, high-quality meal that can be ready in minutes.
Keep in mind that these are a limited-time Aldi find, so they're only available seasonally. When they do pop up in the freezer floor cases, they tend to disappear pretty fast thanks to their cult following. If you find them at your store, snatch them up; they're a definite buy to stock up on for a fast, reliable dinner that also tastes authentically Mexican.
Buy: Bremer Shepherd's Pie
Bremer's Shepherd's Pie is the ultimate "emergency meal" to keep tucked away for those hectic weeknights. For a budget-friendly frozen entree, it manages to be surprisingly hearty and filling, providing a solid balance of seasoned meat, veggies, and a thick layer of mashed potatoes. It's widely recommended by Aldi shoppers who need a classic comfort meal with zero prep work and minimal cleanup, with one reviewer on Reddit saying, "I keep one in the freezer for nights none of us want to cook. Good meal. Zero prep work."
While some frozen meals end up looking like a pile of gruel, this one actually holds up quite well. "I like it. It is a hearty meal and lasts for several days," explains one Redditor. "Minus the vessel, this actually looks somewhat like the photo when cooked properly." Whether you're feeding a couple of people or just want a meal that provides reliable leftovers, this 30-ounce shepherd's pie is a consistent win. It's basically a no-brainer for anyone who wants a warm, traditional meal without spending an hour in the kitchen.
Buy: Whole & Simple Honey Sesame Salmon Rice Bowl
While some frozen seafood meals can be a gamble, the Whole & Simple Honey Sesame Salmon Rice Bowl is a rare exception that actually delivers on its promises. This single-serve meal has quickly gained a reputation for having a quality that rivals a fresh-made grain bowl from a cafe. Unlike other frozen options where the fish can become rubbery, the salmon in this bowl remains tender and flaky even after microwaving.
The true highlight for many shoppers is the texture of the supporting ingredients. Frozen vegetables often turn into a watery mess, but these maintain their integrity alongside a rich, savory sauce that isn't overly sugary. One Redditor describes their only regret about the meal, saying, "I'm kicking myself for not grabbing more. The salmon was actually tender, the veggies weren't mushy, and the sauce is legit tasty."
Because these are part of the Whole & Simple line, they are generally seen as a more nutritious alternative to heavier frozen entrees. It's a perfect grab-and-go lunch for anyone who wants a high-protein meal that doesn't taste like it came out of a box. Note that this is an Aldi Finds item, and typically is not available year-round.
Methodology
While I'm a frequent Aldi shopper and have tried many products in the frozen aisle, I haven't tried every single item available. To properly build this list, in addition to using my own experience, I also turned to social media, especially sites like Reddit and Facebook, to see which items were a resounding yes or no from other Aldi fans.