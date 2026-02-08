9 Frozen Foods You Should Always Buy At Aldi And 5 You Should Avoid, Based On Reviews

While "lobster" and "mac and cheese" should be a match made in heaven, Aldi's Specially Select Lobster Mac & Cheese is more like a kitchen nightmare. Despite the premium packaging, this is considered one of the biggest flops in the freezer aisle. The main issue is the smell, which shoppers report as an overwhelming, fishy aroma that fills the entire house the moment the meal hits the oven. Making it worse, instead of a creamy, decadent treat, many find the texture to be watery and the lobster pieces to be rubbery in a way that's anything but appetizing.

The online consensus is brutal, with many Aldi fans warning other consumers to run in the opposite direction. While a brave few suggest doctoring it up with Old Bay seasoning or extra cheese, most agree that there's nothing to be done to save it. One Redditor vividly summed up the experience of this dish, saying, "It's disgusting. Smells like an untouched dumpster baking in 120 heat, and what little taste it has pretty much tastes like that too."

At around $10 a package, it's a pricey gamble that usually ends with the whole tray in the trash. Save your money — and your taste buds — and skip this one. If you're really craving a seafood mac and cheese, buy some of Aldi's crab legs and add them to our 3-ingredient baked mac & cheese recipe for a simple and decadent meal at home.