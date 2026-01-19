The Classic Comfort Meal You Should Start Buying Frozen From Aldi
Eating comfort food stimulates dopamine release in the brain, which is linked to feelings of pleasure and happiness. So when we eat the crispiest grilled cheese we've ever had, each bite triggers a sense of satisfaction, which makes us look forward to the next time we have it for dinner. These days, we don't even have to wait long to access our favorite comfort meals with food delivery apps and ready-to-eat dishes at the grocery store. Bremer Shepherd's Pie from Aldi is a perfect example — you can just take it out of the freezer and reheat it in no time. Made with seasoned ground beef and comforting inclusions of tomato sauce, vegetables, and mashed potatoes, it's the happiness boost you need on a slow Monday morning.
While it's advised to cook the Aldi pie in the microwave, cooking it in the oven can help crisp the potatoes, so you might need to do some trial and error to achieve your desired result. You can even add your own touches to this Aldi meal for a little flavor boost. Jalapeño can make all the difference, while gooey cheese toppings create an unforgettable shepherd's pie. Since the Bremer Shepherd's Pie seems to be a seasonal offering, you should stock up during winter if you want an easy, hearty meal for months to come.
What Aldi shoppers think about the Bremer Shepherd's Pie
Some customers find Aldi's Bremer Shepherd's Pie deeply satisfying, but it's not something to reach for if you want an elaborate meal. That said, it's great for being an easy dinner. Just don't expect the best shepherd's pie recipe, but, without lofty expectations, you might find it quite tasty. If you're flying solo, it can serve as your entrée for around two days — though it might come as a double-edged sword for some folks who like variety every day. However, there are some conflicting reviews from Aldi shoppers regarding this.
One Reddit thread noted that the pie was surprisingly good, but another thread found it not filling enough. Some commenters were disappointed by its inconsistency. It seems that the pie has deteriorated in quality and quantity over the years, and the vegetables even started taking a back seat in the dish. It can also be on the saltier side, but other folks don't seem to mind. Overall, while Bremer Shepherd's Pie won't change your life, it's there for you on nights you don't have the energy to cook, but still want an indulgent meal that's, well, as easy as pie.