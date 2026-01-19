The Classic Comfort Meal You Should Start Buying Frozen From Aldi

Eating comfort food stimulates dopamine release in the brain, which is linked to feelings of pleasure and happiness. So when we eat the crispiest grilled cheese we've ever had, each bite triggers a sense of satisfaction, which makes us look forward to the next time we have it for dinner. These days, we don't even have to wait long to access our favorite comfort meals with food delivery apps and ready-to-eat dishes at the grocery store. Bremer Shepherd's Pie from Aldi is a perfect example — you can just take it out of the freezer and reheat it in no time. Made with seasoned ground beef and comforting inclusions of tomato sauce, vegetables, and mashed potatoes, it's the happiness boost you need on a slow Monday morning.

While it's advised to cook the Aldi pie in the microwave, cooking it in the oven can help crisp the potatoes, so you might need to do some trial and error to achieve your desired result. You can even add your own touches to this Aldi meal for a little flavor boost. Jalapeño can make all the difference, while gooey cheese toppings create an unforgettable shepherd's pie. Since the Bremer Shepherd's Pie seems to be a seasonal offering, you should stock up during winter if you want an easy, hearty meal for months to come.