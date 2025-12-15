Aldi has become a prime spot to find exceptional seafood deals. The question is, how can Aldi offer inexpensive fish while maintaining high-quality standards? The grocery chain has developed a multi-pronged approach to supply shoppers with affordable fresh fish, such as tilapia and salmon, which is delivered daily, as well as frozen fish. The approach involves optimizing its seafood sources, using efficient store operations, and creating partnerships across the seafood industry.

You can buy numerous kinds of seafood in the frozen section at Aldi, including crab, shrimp, salmon, and cod, making Aldi the secret to a budget-friendly seafood boil. However, you can also purchase fresh fish. One factor in Aldi stocking fresh, never frozen, fish is the sourcing and management of the supply chain, including shipping fish directly from suppliers across the globe. Aldi purchases tilapia and salmon in bulk that's certified with Best Aquaculture Practices and sells it for less. Having such control within the supply chain allows Aldi to offer fresh fish to customers at a more affordable price. In addition, Aldi's commitment to expanding the seafood market, combined with limiting the varieties of fresh fish and controlling the amount for sale, gives them a competitive edge in the retail seafood business.