How To Make Restaurant-Quality Stir Fry, According To An Expert

Any home chef knows that having the right tools is the key to setting yourself up for success for making anything, whether that's a juicy steak, a batch of muffins, or stir-fry. One of the best investments you can make, especially if you cook stir-fry, is a wok. Timothy Paroulek, executive chef at the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa, recommends using one over what he calls a "conventional-style pan."

"Generally, woks are larger and their unique shape increases the surface area of the metal," he says. "This enables cooks to transfer more heat into the food at a faster rate and achieve more browning and caramelization." The wok has a deep shape with tall sides, which is also helpful in keeping ingredients and oil contained, rather than splattered on your stovetop.

Woks generally aren't that expensive; you can find lower-end wok, like this one, for sale on Amazon for around $40, or invest in a higher-end carbon steel one for upwards of $100. But Paroulek also offers an alternative. "If you are looking to [stir-fry] vegetables, but do not own a wok, a large [cast-iron] pan is able to heat up properly and achieve a similar result." Most home cooks likely already have a cast-iron skillet lying around, making it a more versatile option, but if not, this one from Lodge is a solid choice. However, if you prefer something lighter and plan to cook up stir-fry often, buying a decent wok might be a good idea.