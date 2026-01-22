I Use Aldi's Red Bag Chicken To Create The Perfect Sweet-And-Spicy Sandwich. Here's How You Can, Too

There's really no way to go wrong with this sandwich, but there are a few things you can do to take the flavors to the next level. First, when you're cooking the chicken, crispiness is key. If you're struggling to get the middle of the chicken patty crispy, which can be a little tricky, you might want to throw it under the broiler.

When it comes to your blue cheese crumbles, choose the variety that you love (if you don't love blue cheese, you just haven't found the right one for you). Add some crumbles to the dressing on the side to really pack in extra flavor. If you truly can't get behind blue cheese, you could go with ranch or skip the cheese and dressing aspect altogether.

Finally, when it comes to the bun, use Aldi's Specially Selected brioche rolls. They have a taste that's not too far off from a King's Hawaiian roll (Aldi's King's Hawaiian dupe would also work in a pinch). They're just a bit sweet, and they're big enough to stand up to the larger size of the red bag chicken patties. If you want to go the extra mile, you can give your bun a light coating of butter and toast it up before assembling your sandwich. Of course, you can dress your sandwich up with veggies if you'd like — a few leaves of crispy romaine and some thinly sliced red onion can help create a restaurant-quality sandwich.