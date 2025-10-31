The Aldi Frozen Seafood That Is A 2025 Product Of The Year
The ways discount grocery stores keep their prices so low can vary, but in the case of Aldi, it's more likely the result of its low-overhead business model instead of going for cheaper, lower-quality products. This means there are a lot of really excellent — but still affordable — options on the store's shelves. You can, for example, buy an award-winning frozen meal from Aldi (Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets) on nights when you're feeling too lazy to cook dinner. This year, another frozen item joined the list of Aldi's award-winners: the Specially Selected Snow Crab Clusters, which was named a 2025 Product of the Year in the seafood category.
A handful of items from the chain's Specially Selected line may have fallen on the list of the worst-reviewed products at Aldi, but the Snow Crab Clusters are clearly an exception. Winners of the Product of the Year award are determined by 40,000 voting consumers, meaning the crab legs' award is based on real product trial and evaluation.
They're definitely worth getting over, that is if you can find them in the first place. They appear to be a seasonal item and can most often be found on store shelves during the winter holidays. The availability of Aldi's products also differs between locations, so it's possible that not all stores carry the crab legs. If you don't live near one that does, odds are you'll need to get your crab fix another way. If you plan on buying them online, keep in mind that they're listed as "snow crab legs" on the Aldi website, even if the label itself reads "clusters."
What makes Aldi's Snow Crab Clusters award-worthy
As with anything at Aldi, it all starts with a friendly price tag. For just around $23, you can get a 1.5-pound package of the Specially Selected Snow Crab Clusters. This puts the price on par with similar products you'll find at places like Walmart, except Aldi's is the one that can boast having award-winning quality. It's an even better bargain when you consider that Red Lobster's promo price for its snow crab legs costs around $25 for just one pound.
You also get a lot of good meat for Aldi's price. Each pack contains about three to four clusters of crab legs, which is enough for four servings according to the label's listed serving size. Reviewers online rave about the quality, praising the meat's sweetness and texture, which is likely because Aldi uses sustainably wild-caught crabs from the Northwest Atlantic. Scientists have found that wild-caught crabs generally taste better than farmed ones; their diets and environments appear to help them produce more amino acids that contribute to sweet and umami flavors.
If you can grab a hold of them, make sure you follow the package instructions closely. The crab legs come pre-cooked, but Aldi recommends letting them thaw slowly to preserve their quality. From there, you can use them for any recipe you want; in fact, you can make a deliciously filling seafood boil on a budget using only seafood products such as this from Aldi. The grocery store's come a long way from its earlier misadventures — including a bizarre Aldi seafood scandal in 2017 — so feel free to enjoy its award-winning offerings without worry.