The Aldi Frozen Seafood That Is A 2025 Product Of The Year

The ways discount grocery stores keep their prices so low can vary, but in the case of Aldi, it's more likely the result of its low-overhead business model instead of going for cheaper, lower-quality products. This means there are a lot of really excellent — but still affordable — options on the store's shelves. You can, for example, buy an award-winning frozen meal from Aldi (Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets) on nights when you're feeling too lazy to cook dinner. This year, another frozen item joined the list of Aldi's award-winners: the Specially Selected Snow Crab Clusters, which was named a 2025 Product of the Year in the seafood category.

A handful of items from the chain's Specially Selected line may have fallen on the list of the worst-reviewed products at Aldi, but the Snow Crab Clusters are clearly an exception. Winners of the Product of the Year award are determined by 40,000 voting consumers, meaning the crab legs' award is based on real product trial and evaluation.

They're definitely worth getting over, that is if you can find them in the first place. They appear to be a seasonal item and can most often be found on store shelves during the winter holidays. The availability of Aldi's products also differs between locations, so it's possible that not all stores carry the crab legs. If you don't live near one that does, odds are you'll need to get your crab fix another way. If you plan on buying them online, keep in mind that they're listed as "snow crab legs" on the Aldi website, even if the label itself reads "clusters."