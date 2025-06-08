A Complete Guide To All The Different Price Tags You'll See When Shopping At Aldi

Aldi is fairly unique as far as grocery stores go. There's a lot to know before your first trip to Aldi, like that you'll need a quarter for your cart, nearly everything is store-brand, and cashiers are allowed to sit down. One of the most important things to understand, though, is that nearly every quirk Aldi has is meant to help keep costs down for consumers. However, there are ways you can save even more, like knowing how to read the tags.

The Germany-based brand thrives by offering a simple, no-frills shopping experience. This allows them to offer high-quality products at affordable prices. But even with the affordability of Aldi goods, many shoppers are feeling the pinch of a worsening economy. Knowing how to read the different tags at Aldi can help you nab the best deals.

Within the last few years, Aldi has been transitioning from standard paper tags to electronic shelf labels. These aren't as wide or as colorful as the originals, and the text sometimes appears a bit pixelated. While many stores have upgraded to the new digital tags, there are many still using paper options. We've done a dive to bring you the secrets of both types of price tags so you can save money no matter what location you're at.