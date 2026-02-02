17 Malaysian Dishes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Malaysia has long sat at the crossroads of major trade routes, and that's reflected in the country's incredibly dynamic and delicious cuisine. Explore the country's markets, street food stalls, and restaurants, and you'll find a mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European influences. From aromatic curries to flaky flatbreads and savory noodle dishes packed with meats and seafood, there are so many flavors to explore, making Malaysia truly a foodie's playground.

During the decade that I spent living in Southeast Asia, I travelled to Malaysia often. On each trip, I made it my mission to try a wide variety of dishes from various regions. I've eaten my way through bustling markets in Kuala Lumpur (often considered one of the best street food cities in the world), slurped back Sarawak laksa in Kuching, and indulged in ridiculously fresh seafood on the island of Langkawi. The food scene is huge, which can be a little overwhelming. If you're planning a trip or just curious about the cuisine, these iconic Malaysian dishes are a good place to start.