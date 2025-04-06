What's The Difference Between Dark Soy Sauce And Regular Soy Sauce?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even though soy sauce originated thousands of years ago in ancient China, it wasn't until the 17th century that it made its way into the Western world when the famous English philosopher John Locke first mentioned it in one of his journals. By uniting the full spectrum of taste – from umami and sweet to salty, bitter, and tangy– this beloved condiment has since completely taken over the globe, making it hard to imagine devouring a bowl of perfectly cooked vermicelli noodles or a tuna sushi roll without it.

The hype around soy sauce has prompted tons of different versions to emerge on the market over the years. Hence, one of these varieties, dark soy sauce — also known as Koikuchi Shoyu in its native country – has recently been getting a lot of attention, even though it already makes up about 80% of all the soy sauce consumed in Japan. But what makes it so different from regular, "light" soy sauce? And speaking of, what is soy sauce made from anyway?

While the two types are made of the same basic ingredients — soybeans, wheat, salt, and usually Aspergilluss oryzae yeast as a fermenting agent — it's the details that set them apart. Beyond the difference that's already hinted in the name, the fermentation and aging process, flavor, thickness, and how the two are ultimately utilized in culinary practices make them each their own.