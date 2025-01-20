How Chinese BBQ Pork Gets Its Signature Red Hue

Think barbecue, and America's many regional styles likely come to mind. However, the practice of slow-cooking meats is found in delicious forms worldwide, including several dishes hailing from China. An especially popular pork-based rendition from the country is called char siu.

This Cantonese classic is popular throughout the Chinese diaspora; Perhaps you've seen the sliced roasted pork top a lo mein or chow mein in the U.S. It's a delicious preparation with a characteristic red color, complemented by a sweet, salty, and savory flavor. A barbecue sauce-like marinade imbues the pork with its aromatic notes.

Traditionally, char siu's iconic color emerges by way of fermented red bean curd, a prominent part of the marinade. The condiment also contributes a deep, complex flavor, enhancing the dish with a distinct savory twist. However, since fermented bean curd is hard to find outside of China, some recipes may achieve the characteristic red tint with food coloring instead.