How Chinese BBQ Pork Gets Its Signature Red Hue
Think barbecue, and America's many regional styles likely come to mind. However, the practice of slow-cooking meats is found in delicious forms worldwide, including several dishes hailing from China. An especially popular pork-based rendition from the country is called char siu.
This Cantonese classic is popular throughout the Chinese diaspora; Perhaps you've seen the sliced roasted pork top a lo mein or chow mein in the U.S. It's a delicious preparation with a characteristic red color, complemented by a sweet, salty, and savory flavor. A barbecue sauce-like marinade imbues the pork with its aromatic notes.
Traditionally, char siu's iconic color emerges by way of fermented red bean curd, a prominent part of the marinade. The condiment also contributes a deep, complex flavor, enhancing the dish with a distinct savory twist. However, since fermented bean curd is hard to find outside of China, some recipes may achieve the characteristic red tint with food coloring instead.
Fermented bean curds lend char siu its red color
Char siu's intricate marinade distinguishes the dish from other pork preparations. The aromatic combination of Chinese five spice powder, white pepper, hoisin, and soy sauce lend a medley of spice and salt. Then, there's the fermented red bean curd — the coloring component that also imbues a powerful dose of umami.
Another essential part of the marinade is the sweet component. Much like the brown sugar in slow cooker pulled pork, the caramelization shines with the fat and heat. Especially popular are renditions with honey; Cooks reach for versions of the sweetener with floral notes, thereby amplifying the flavor of the char siu. However, brown sugar or molasses are also options which are famous for melding with pork.
Put all these components together with a fatty pork shoulder or butt, and you'll craft a vibrant result — both in flavor and appearance. Offering an appeal reminiscent of a rack of ribs, it's a Chinese preparation with enduring popularity.