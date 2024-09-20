Salted Vs Unsalted Butter: How To Know Which One To Use For Baking

Unlike cooking, which encourages risks and rulebreaking from home chefs, baking is an exact science, and even the slightest miscalculation can have dire consequences. While there are many essential rules to baking, one thing that often trips up new bakers is the difference between salted and unsalted butter.

It might not seem like a big deal, but using either salted or unsalted butter can significantly impact the outcome of your baked goods. For instance, as chef Erica Wides shared in a post on Instagram, too much salt can actually cause your baked goods to shrink and firm up. Moreover, the amount of salt in salted butter can vary between brands, meaning you won't know exactly how much you're adding. For this reason, unsalted butter is generally recommended for baking (and general cooking) because it gives you more control over how much salt is added.

Historically, salt was used to improve the flavor of inferior cream. While this isn't common today, salted butter remains a staple dairy product, particularly for slathering on biscuits or pieces of toast. Just try to keep it out of your baking unless a recipe specifically calls for it.

