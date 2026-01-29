9 Hacks And Tips For Ordering Panera Bread You Should Know

Panera Bread is popular in our house, where chaos reigns — what with a puppy, a 2-year-old who will eat nearly anything, and a 6-year-old who is the epitome of a picky eater. Between large and healthy salads, bagels and cookies, macaroni and cheese, and easy grab-and-go sandwiches, the fast casual chain has plenty of delicious offerings to please everyone in our house. But, we've learned, there's even more to the yummy meals than meets the eye. Like most fast casual or fast food places, Panera offers some hacks that help with everything from price points to getting the most food for your dollar.

For example, did you know you can add five additional items to your sandwiches and salads for free? How about swapping in avocado for chicken, free of charge? Eat your heart out, Chipotle. Next time you're faced with a meal at this bread-forward spot, be sure to remember these nine hacks for ordering at Panera Bread.