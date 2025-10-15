The Popular Panera Bread Soup You Can Easily Pick Up At Costco

Surprise: America's favorite soup isn't good old chicken soup. If you ask Panera Bread customers, it's actually the chain cafe and bakery's Broccoli Cheddar soup. In a survey conducted by Tasting Table, 39% of all respondents named it as their absolute favorite soup sold at the chain. If you also love it, something you need to know before ordering soup at Panera Bread is that you don't even have to go to the chain to get a bowl of its Broccoli Cheddar. The soup is also available at Costco. The retailer sells Panera Broccoli Cheddar in a two-pack of 24-ounce containers for around $11. You can get other beloved Panera soups at Costco as well, such as the Autumn Squash and Chicken Noodle varieties.

Just what is it about Panera's Broccoli Cheddar that makes legions of loyal fans return over and over to order it, preferably in a warm and crusty bread bowl (though we wish Panera Bread's double bread bowl was still around so we could have even more)? Customers seem to love the rich and velvety texture as well as the taste that's perfectly cheesy without being too salty. The broccoli and carrots simmered into the soup are just soft enough without being mushy, and there's not too much or too little of the broccoli. It's basically the ultimate comfort soup.