I Tried Every Soup From Panera Bread And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I'm no aficionado of broccoli cheddar soup. Typically, I find it heavy and somewhat fake, and even the homemade version usually seems a little over the top. So I was prepared not to like the broccoli cheddar option, but as with many of the Panera Bread soup options, I was surprised. Yes, it had the standard cornstarch flavor and consistency that you find in so many quickie soups. And yes, the cheese tasted fake, like the stuff they put on nachos in stadiums.

Yet the broccoli chunks tasted like legit vegetables. The flavor profile was rich without being too salty. And it was hearty and filling, a fact on which everyone but the husband agreed. I certainly wouldn't refuse a bowl of it if I were hungry. (Though, to be honest, that goes for everything on this list.) We argued for a bit about whether this or the cream of chicken and wild rice soup should get sixth place but ultimately decided on this one because its ingredients tasted a little truer to what they claimed to be.

I liked it because when I'm not ranking chocolate ice cream or carrot cake, I try to steer clear of less-than-healthy dining choices. This, along with a veggie sandwich, would do the trick if I were on the go and Panera was my option. (By the way, you can get a soup and sandwich as part of the You Pick Two deal, which is one of the best hacks for saving money at Panera. Food for thought ... lol.)