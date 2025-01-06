How To Store Bagels To Keep Them Fresh For Days
While bagels taste best freshly baked, we can rarely grab just one or two of these treats from the bakery. So what are we supposed to do with the rest of the baker's dozen? Well, to keep bagels fresh overnight, many bakers swear by wrapping them in a paper bag and storing them in a cool, dry place such as a countertop or pantry. The bag protects the bagels from excess air and light exposure, which will speed up the degradation process of the baked good's fragile starches. You may still have to toast them in the morning to revive them, but after topping your bagels with your favorite ingredients, you probably won't even notice a difference.
A simple zip-top bag, such as one of Amazon Basics' gallon food storage bags, can also work well in keeping bagels fresh for up to a week. Whatever bag you choose, don't leave excess air inside and make sure it's closed tightly. Always allow bagels to cool first before storing them, too, as excess condensation in the bag can make bagels soggy.
Now, if a bagel turns from fluffy to hard or any mold appears, it's time for the treat to hit the bin. Next time, you might have to eat them a little faster, or try a different method of preservation that works better for the long haul.
When in doubt, freeze your bagels instead
If you want to keep bagels fresh for longer than a week, the freezer is another great place for them to go. Here, bagels can stay fresh for up to three months. Cut your bagels in half before freezing them or do things the St. Louis way and slice them like a loaf of bread. (Trust us, this step will make your life a lot easier down the line.) Wrap each piece of your bagel in plastic or foil, then store them together in a zip-top bag. Then, when you're ready to eat one, thaw it on the counter until softened (about half an hour), then heat it like normal, whether you prefer to use an oven, toaster, or air fryer.
While the counter and freezer are two viable places for bagels to stay, the fridge is always a no-go. Bagels go stale fast in refrigerators, as the starch within the bread recrystallizes in cold, moist environments, causing it to harden.
If your bagel goes stale prematurely for any reason, know there is an easy way to revive it. First, preheat your oven to a low temperature. Then, stick the bread under the faucet and coat it with warm water. Wrap the bagel in foil and cook it in the oven for five minutes, and voilà. The bread should have absorbed the water and become fluffy once again. If that doesn't work, try toasting stale bagels next time to make them taste fresh, or abide by our storage advice to prevent the issue altogether.