How To Store Bagels To Keep Them Fresh For Days

While bagels taste best freshly baked, we can rarely grab just one or two of these treats from the bakery. So what are we supposed to do with the rest of the baker's dozen? Well, to keep bagels fresh overnight, many bakers swear by wrapping them in a paper bag and storing them in a cool, dry place such as a countertop or pantry. The bag protects the bagels from excess air and light exposure, which will speed up the degradation process of the baked good's fragile starches. You may still have to toast them in the morning to revive them, but after topping your bagels with your favorite ingredients, you probably won't even notice a difference.

A simple zip-top bag, such as one of Amazon Basics' gallon food storage bags, can also work well in keeping bagels fresh for up to a week. Whatever bag you choose, don't leave excess air inside and make sure it's closed tightly. Always allow bagels to cool first before storing them, too, as excess condensation in the bag can make bagels soggy.

Now, if a bagel turns from fluffy to hard or any mold appears, it's time for the treat to hit the bin. Next time, you might have to eat them a little faster, or try a different method of preservation that works better for the long haul.