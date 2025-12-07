This Is How Much Protein You'll Find In One Whole Avocado

Despite losing its place in the limelight after one too many takes on avocado toast, these lusciously creamy green fruits remain a staple part of many Millennials' diets — as illustrated by the uptick in "avocado hand" injuries, which, thankfully, are pretty easy to avoid. Additionally, avocados are not only tasty, they're incredibly nutritious since they're rich in fiber, potassium, many essential vitamins, and heart-healthy fats. However, one key nutrient missing from avocados makes them a less-than-stellar post-workout snack: protein.

Protein isn't just essential for athletes and those with active jobs. It's also crucial for helping people of all ages keep their muscles healthy and metabolisms working efficiently. A medium-sized avocado only contains about 3 grams of protein, which is fairly low considering the average adult requires a little less than 1 gram of protein per 2.2 pounds of weight to maintain a healthy diet. That means a 150-pound adult needs roughly 54 grams of protein per day.

If you rely on avocados alone to reach this goal, you need to eat around 20 per day, which just isn't a reasonable expectation. Instead, take advantage of avocado's other health benefits and maximize its protein content by pairing it up with protein-forward foods. For instance, since Greek yogurt is typically higher in protein than other yogurts, stirring it into your favorite guac recipe adds tangy, delicious creaminess and roughly 18 grams of protein per Greek yogurt serving.