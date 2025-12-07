This Is How Much Protein You'll Find In One Whole Avocado
Despite losing its place in the limelight after one too many takes on avocado toast, these lusciously creamy green fruits remain a staple part of many Millennials' diets — as illustrated by the uptick in "avocado hand" injuries, which, thankfully, are pretty easy to avoid. Additionally, avocados are not only tasty, they're incredibly nutritious since they're rich in fiber, potassium, many essential vitamins, and heart-healthy fats. However, one key nutrient missing from avocados makes them a less-than-stellar post-workout snack: protein.
Protein isn't just essential for athletes and those with active jobs. It's also crucial for helping people of all ages keep their muscles healthy and metabolisms working efficiently. A medium-sized avocado only contains about 3 grams of protein, which is fairly low considering the average adult requires a little less than 1 gram of protein per 2.2 pounds of weight to maintain a healthy diet. That means a 150-pound adult needs roughly 54 grams of protein per day.
If you rely on avocados alone to reach this goal, you need to eat around 20 per day, which just isn't a reasonable expectation. Instead, take advantage of avocado's other health benefits and maximize its protein content by pairing it up with protein-forward foods. For instance, since Greek yogurt is typically higher in protein than other yogurts, stirring it into your favorite guac recipe adds tangy, delicious creaminess and roughly 18 grams of protein per Greek yogurt serving.
Pairing avocados with protein for every meal (even dessert)
Avocados' mild flavor and rich, creamy texture make it easy to pair them with high-protein foods to create nutrition-dense meals, such as an easy no-cook brunch or quick breakfast. Upgrade your classic bagel and lox by stirring some onion soup mix and lemon juice into smashed avocado and layering on plenty of smoked salmon. Salmon not only packs in a whopping 22.1 grams of protein per 100 grams of weight, it's also high in omega-3 fatty acids.
If you're looking for a way to elevate your lunchtime turkey club, try replacing that center slice of bread with some thick slices of avocado sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning. You can also mix it with some mayo and Tajín to create a deliciously zesty sandwich spread. Cooked turkey breast contains about 30 grams of protein per 100 grams of weight, making it an excellent source of protein. If you enjoy bacon in your club sandwiches, note that most cuts of pork provide 16.9 grams of protein per 100 grams of weight.
At dinnertime, use some leftover turkey from your sandwich to make a one-pot turkey taco pasta dish garnished with pickled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and cubed avocado. Cubed steak is also delicious in this dish, for about 25.1 grams of protein per 100 grams of weight. You can even make a protein-rich dessert by blending Greek yogurt and avocado with cocoa powder, milk, and honey to make an unbelievably indulgent (and healthy) chocolate pudding.