Transform Your Stale Bagels Into A Brand New Snack With Your Air Fryer

Chewy, doughy, and delicious, bagels are a quintessential breakfast food that combine convenience with tastiness — simply pop one in the toaster, and add your favorite schmear for the perfect morning meal or mid-day snack. But what happens when they go stale? Do you toss them or feed them to the ducks? Get creative instead and transform them into a whole new snack — deliciously crisp bagel chips.

Bagels have been around for what seem like forever; historians have traced the origins of the annular bread rolls to 13th-century Jewish bakers in Poland, created as a smaller, handheld version of a bread called obwarzanek. Although timeless in their popularity, it's true that a bag of bagels doesn't last too long before going stale, around three to five days at room temperature (avoid refrigerating bagels since it can cause them to go stale faster).

Of course, if you don't freeze your bagels (which will keep them fresh for up to three months), there's a good chance you've thrown out a bag of stale bagels that you couldn't finish. However, next time, think twice before tossing them when they go stale and throw them in your air fryer to make a batch of tasty, crunchy bagel crisps.

