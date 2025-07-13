The Scientific Reason It Pays To Eat 30 Different Plant-Based Foods Per Week
We've all heard that we're supposed to "eat the rainbow" for optimal health, but what does this mean, exactly? It turns out that aiming for 30 different fruits and vegetables each week helps your body thrive.
Recent research from the Microsetta Initiative at the University of California San Diego published in the mSystems journal found that people who enjoyed a widely diverse diet, including at least 30 different types of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains were able to better diversify their gut microbiome. This system of good and bad bacteria lives in the digestive tract and affects a wide variety of bodily processes, including the immune system, the nervous system, hormones, and more.
The research showed that the number of different types of fruits and vegetables participants ate had a larger impact on their well-being than whether they followed a vegetarian or vegan diet. People who ate more than 30 different plants each week also had more fiber in their bodies, as well as more of the building blocks of short-chain fatty acids. These acids can help to calm inflammation, protect the heart and brain, and prevent or reverse obesity and diabetes.
Diversifying the plants in your diet: Tips and tricks
Whether you're already getting tons of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet or you're just beginning to add plant-based recipes to your regular routine, there are plenty of simple tips and tricks you can use to help you boost your produce intake.
First, it is helpful to understand what exactly counts as a different type of plant. Fruits and vegetables count, of course, but so do whole grains, herbs (try incorporating fresh herbs into your favorite recipes to bake like a pro), and spices. This means that checking a spot off your 30-per-week list can be as simple as adding some earthy cumin when you're cooking up your favorite taco recipe. Enjoying recipes that incorporate a wide variety of produce — like a classic 5-ingredient pico de gallo recipe, or a sweet medjool date-infused smoothie — can help you climb your way toward your goal of 30 produce items per week.
Keeping track of your 30 produce items for the week doesn't have to be a pain. Simply writing down each new item on a sticky note on the fridge can provide a visual to help you stay on track. If you live with others, invite them to join in, and see who can hit the 30 mark first each week.