The Scientific Reason It Pays To Eat 30 Different Plant-Based Foods Per Week

We've all heard that we're supposed to "eat the rainbow" for optimal health, but what does this mean, exactly? It turns out that aiming for 30 different fruits and vegetables each week helps your body thrive.

Recent research from the Microsetta Initiative at the University of California San Diego published in the mSystems journal found that people who enjoyed a widely diverse diet, including at least 30 different types of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains were able to better diversify their gut microbiome. This system of good and bad bacteria lives in the digestive tract and affects a wide variety of bodily processes, including the immune system, the nervous system, hormones, and more.

The research showed that the number of different types of fruits and vegetables participants ate had a larger impact on their well-being than whether they followed a vegetarian or vegan diet. People who ate more than 30 different plants each week also had more fiber in their bodies, as well as more of the building blocks of short-chain fatty acids. These acids can help to calm inflammation, protect the heart and brain, and prevent or reverse obesity and diabetes.