Impress Your Loved Ones On Valentine's Day With These 10 Dessert Ideas
Oh, Valentine's Day — another day of the year that's filled with subpar cards and tasteless convenience store candies that will be thrown away by the end of the week. Looking to change the narrative on the holiday this year? Skip the typical bouquet of flowers and make the day even better by whipping up one of these 10 dessert recipes that embody the essence of the holiday through flavor, elegance, and home-cooked comfort.
There's nothing better than showing someone how much you care and love them more than making a homemade sweet treat to share on this special holiday. Whether it's the tart raspberry-filled tiramisu or velvety chocolate mousse, each and every one of these dessert recipes will surely impress your loved one without requiring professional pastry skills. So, throw on your apron and head to the kitchen and try whipping up these delicious dessert recipes to share with your special someone this Valentine's Day.
1. Raspberry And Cream Tiramisu
While traditionally made with espresso, this elegant Italian classic combines soft layers of ladyfingers soaked in a tart raspberry simple syrup and a creamy mascarpone cheese mixture that will have you and your partner go in for seconds before finishing your first slice.
Whether they're served on their own or in this delicious raspberry and cream tiramisu, there's something romantic about serving this delectable little fruit on Valentine's Day. Their beautiful ruby red color and delicate tartness pair perfectly with the lovey-dovey theme of the holiday. If you're craving tiramisu this February, try making this delightful recipe for you and your beau share on this special day!
Recipe: Raspberry And Cream Tiramisu
2. Chocolate Cherry-Stuffed Cookies
These mouthwatering Chocolate Cherry-Stuffed Cookies deliver a delightful combination of rich chocolate flavor and a tart cherry filling, creating a tasty sweet treat that's perfect for sharing with a loved one. The best part of this recipe is that it couldn't be easier to make!
You probably already have the majority of ingredients in your pantry, and with the easy-to-follow directions, even a first-time baker can tackle this recipe. Not only are they easy to make, but the aroma of these cookies baking in your oven will perfume your house with the delightful smell of fresh cherries and cocoa — perfect for setting the mood for the rest of your romantic evening.
Recipe: Chocolate Cherry-Stuffed Cookies
3. Best Chocolate Mousse
Looking to impress your loved one with a dessert that's creamy, decadent, and requires less than 10 minutes of actual cooking? Then you should be introduced to this amazing chocolate mousse recipe. It's simple, satisfying, and filled with creamy, chocolatey flavor that will have you ditch the box of chocolates and make you wonder why you even bought them in the first place.
The best part of the recipe is the sneaking hint of cinnamon flavor that provides the mousse a subtle comforting warmth that is well needed for chilly days of February. If you're planning on surprising your partner with a home-cooked meal this holiday, be sure to include this chocolate mousse for dessert so you can end the day on a sweet note.
Recipe: Best Chocolate Mousse
4. Classic Foolproof Crème Brûlée
Take your loved ones' taste buds to the city of love by making this delectable crème brûlée recipe for them this Valentine's Day. Made with a handful of basic ingredients, this crème brûlée is packed with creamy vanilla flavor and a crunchy caramelized sugar crust that will surely make any mouth water.
If you're a fairly novice baker, you might be a little intimidated to make such a cherished dessert — but with Katie Rosenhouse's foolproof recipe, you'll be baking this crème brûlée like a French pastry chef in no time! Whip it up alongside this recipe for Buckwheat Crepes With Salmon And Homemade Crème Fraîche, and you've got a perfect Parisian-inspired menu to impress your loved ones with.
Recipe: Classic Foolproof Crème Brûlée
5. Chocolate-Covered Ice Cream Bites
Sometimes the best things made in the kitchen are comprised of just a few simple ingredients — and these Chocolate-Covered Ice Cream Bites hold true to that statement. Utilizing store-bought ice cream and cookies, these ice cream bites are a great option for anyone looking to make a sweet treat this upcoming Valentine's Day for their partner without breaking the bank.
Each ice cream bite is packed with creamy, chocolatey flavor, and their small, bite-sized serving is ideal for sharing with your special beau this holiday! Garnish them with chopped nuts and chocolate or shower them in pink and red sprinkles to stick to the holiday theme.
6. Delicate, Decadent Chocolate Macarons
There are plenty of ways you can impress your partner this Valentine's Day, whether it's buying them a beautiful bouquet of flowers for the dinner table, writing them a heartfelt card, or taking them to their favorite restaurant — but nothing can compare to a freshly baked tray of these chocolate macarons.
A perfectly crafted macaron represents French culinary artistry and elegance, and spending a day in the kitchen making them for someone special in your life will create a memory that will taste just as sweet as these macarons themselves. So, skip the convenience store cards and subpar supermarket flowers this year, and make these chocolate macarons for your loved ones this year instead.
7. Bakery-Worthy Blueberry Pie
Not a fan of chocolate desserts? Try whipping up this Bakery-Worthy Blueberry Pie for your partner this Valentine's Day instead! This pie is packed with a jammy, fresh blueberry filling and buttery, flaky pie crust that will turn any crush of yours into your Valentine this holiday.
If you're a beginner baker, you might be a tad nervous to bake a pie for the first time — but with Julie Kinnaird's no-fail pie dough and minimal ingredient blueberry filling, you can make this pie in no time. While it might be a little bit tricky working with the dough and rolling it out of the pie tin, don't get discouraged — it's best to take your time, have some patience, and make sure your dough stays cool so you can avoid any shrinkage in the oven.
Recipe: Bakery-Worthy Blueberry Pie
8. Classic Carrot Cake Cupcakes With Caramelized Walnuts
If you want to keep it classic in the kitchen this Valentine's Day, try making these delightful carrot cake cupcakes! These cupcakes feature a tender, moist carrot cake infused with warm spices, topped with a luxurious cream cheese frosting and crunchy caramelized walnuts.
The combination of sweet, nutty, and creamy flavors creates an indulgent treat that's perfect for gifting your loved one this Valentine's Day. Bake a batch, then wrap them up in a beautiful bakery box or display them on a decorative platter for an impressive and delicious gift.
Recipe: Classic Carrot Cake Cupcakes With Caramelized Walnuts
9. Flourless Italian Gianduja Chocolate Cake
If your partner is gluten-free and you're a bit stumped on what to bake for Valentine's Day, try making this lovely Flourless Italian Gianduja Chocolate Cake. Packed with scrumptious chocolatey flavor, recipe developer Julie Kinnaird describes it as a "dreamy marriage of fudge and warm pudding" — how bad can that be? The cake is incredibly moist with a lovely, silky texture and intense chocolate flavor that will turn any crush of yours into your Valentine this holiday.
Serve it on a decorative platter with a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkle of crushed hazelnuts, and some fresh raspberries for an elegant presentation. If you want to take it a step further, you can pair it with this Simple, Classic Bucatini Cacio e Pepe Recipe for an Italian-themed dinner that will have your partner calling you "amore" in no time.
10. Triple Chocolate Donuts With Cereal Topping
If there's anything you can't have enough of on Valentine's Day, it's chocolate — and by making these Triple Chocolate Donuts With Cereal Topping, you're guaranteed to deliver the ultimate gift to any chocolate lover.
These delightful donuts are packed with chocolatey flavor from moist cocoa powder-infused dough to a chocolate ganache glaze that coats the entirety of the donut. Oh, and they are also garnished with crispy chocolate cereal, giving the donut a satisfying crunch. The best part about this recipe is that these donuts are baked in the oven rather than deep-fried, making them incredibly easy to whip up, even for the novice baker.