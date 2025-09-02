Sure, They Smell Nice, But Are Flowers At The Dinner Table A Mistake?
From autumn mums to bright spring lilies, flowers can make a gorgeous centerpiece for your table. That being said, there are many reasons why you might wonder whether flowers make sense at the dinner table. From allergies to smells that can overpower the taste of the food you're serving, there are a lot of factors to consider. Jessie-Sierra Ross, who runs the home entertaining and cooking blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, and is the author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," spoke exclusively with Chowhound about when to use flowers at the dinner table — and when it makes more sense to create another focal point.
While Jessie-Sierra loves using flowers for centerpieces, there are a few things that she recommends keeping in mind when you're deciding what you'd like to use as a centerpiece for your kitchen table. "Is anyone allergic to the pollen? Perhaps a quick inquiry, and a backup plan to replace the bouquet if someone starts to sneeze," says Jessie-Sierra. She also recommends considering the height of your centerpieces. "I always try to keep my floral arrangements fairly short in height — less than eye level — so guests can still see across the table. We don't want our friends ducking around the centerpiece to make conversation!"
Creating smaller centerpieces like a bowl-and-glass candle display with flowers tucked into the bowls can keep the height of your decor low while still offering eye-catching focal points. If you're not a fan of the bowl look, Jessie-Sierra recommends using jam jars or small vases. "This technique brings lots of bright pops of color to the table, and is just beautiful when combined with small flickering votive candles."
What flowers to use when creating eye-catching floral centerpieces
If you've got the go-ahead from your guests for floral centerpieces, it's time to get creative — and that starts with choosing the right flowers. While you can certainly spend a ton on flowers, you don't have to creating something beautiful doesn't have to hurt your wallet (we're big fans of the super reasonably priced flowers at Trader Joe's). "Flowers are so lovely, but it's very easy to go overboard and over budget," says Jessie-Sierra Ross. "Save that splurge for a fabulous fancy dessert or great cut of protein, because you can make a huge visual impact without breaking the bank!"
Rather than using a ton of pricey flowers, Jessie-Sierra recommends selecting a "star" flower, and building the rest of your centerpiece around this focal point. "There are varieties of 'showstoppers' for every season, which means that you can always find something at the grocery store or farmer's market to fit the bill! Some options include garden roses, peonies, sunflowers, lilies, irises, and hydrangeas," Jessie-Sierra recommends. You can also make edible flowers both a part of your centerpiece and a part of your plate garnishes for a cohesive look.
Flowers to keep off of your kitchen table
You have a ton of options when it comes to choosing the flowers that will look great on your kitchen table, and most will be a great fit alongside whatever you're serving. That being said, there are a few flower varieties that aren't a great choice for centerpieces. Understanding the flowers that are better left outdoors can help you create a better dining experience for your guests.
"Always stay away from anything that could cause an allergic response (like goldenrod), flowers that have a very strong scent, or flowers that may look pretty (such as foxglove) but are poisonous to the touch," recommends Jessie-Sierra Ross. You never know if one of your guests might have an allergy or scent-sensitivity, so take note if you choose to forage. Most grocery or florist flowers are safe to use without a second thought."