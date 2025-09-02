Sure, They Smell Nice, But Are Flowers At The Dinner Table A Mistake?

From autumn mums to bright spring lilies, flowers can make a gorgeous centerpiece for your table. That being said, there are many reasons why you might wonder whether flowers make sense at the dinner table. From allergies to smells that can overpower the taste of the food you're serving, there are a lot of factors to consider. Jessie-Sierra Ross, who runs the home entertaining and cooking blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, and is the author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," spoke exclusively with Chowhound about when to use flowers at the dinner table — and when it makes more sense to create another focal point.

While Jessie-Sierra loves using flowers for centerpieces, there are a few things that she recommends keeping in mind when you're deciding what you'd like to use as a centerpiece for your kitchen table. "Is anyone allergic to the pollen? Perhaps a quick inquiry, and a backup plan to replace the bouquet if someone starts to sneeze," says Jessie-Sierra. She also recommends considering the height of your centerpieces. "I always try to keep my floral arrangements fairly short in height — less than eye level — so guests can still see across the table. We don't want our friends ducking around the centerpiece to make conversation!"

Creating smaller centerpieces like a bowl-and-glass candle display with flowers tucked into the bowls can keep the height of your decor low while still offering eye-catching focal points. If you're not a fan of the bowl look, Jessie-Sierra recommends using jam jars or small vases. "This technique brings lots of bright pops of color to the table, and is just beautiful when combined with small flickering votive candles."