No Torch For Crème Brûlée? Get That Caramelized Crust With A Genius Spoon Hack

The characteristic appearance of a classic crème brûlée is a brittle and glassy sugar crust that you break through with a spoon. Traditionally, you would use a kitchen torch to get the sugar just right. But what if you didn't have a torch on hand? You would be stuck without a brittle crust on your dessert. This is where a brilliant spoon hack comes into play.

Instead of a torch, heat up a metal spoon and then use it to melt and caramelize the sugar on top. This is a brilliant hack as it takes no additional gadgets, beyond the spoon, to get the job done. When done correctly, it will yield a topping that is worthy of a fancy restaurant. The method works because sugar is caramelized at 320 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and the gentle press of the spoon onto the sugar instantly transfers that heat, melting the sugar into a smooth amber shell.

It's quick, controlled, and surprisingly satisfying to watch the sugar change before your eyes. The best part is you don't need to move the dessert under a broiler and risk overheating the custard underneath. However, be sure to use a spoon made of a heat-conducting metal, such as stainless steel, which will absorb and hold enough heat to caramelize the sugar in contact with it.