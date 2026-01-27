16 Tips And Hacks For Ordering Pizza Everyone Should Know

I eat a lot of delivery pizza. I've got two small kids, and I live in a neighborhood full of friends with similar families. Whether it's a small get-together with one other family or a large birthday party, an assortment of pizzas is often on the table.

We're not alone. According to the USDA, about 1 in 8 Americans eats pizza on any given day. Most of this — 59% — is eaten in the home, and it's safe to say that not all of that home-eaten pizza is made from scratch. Ordering pizza for pickup or delivery is an easy, affordable, crowd-pleasing meal that's simple to customize. Kids and other picky eaters are happy with cheese and pepperoni, and the variety of pizza styles and toppings on offer today mean adventurous adults can also be satisfied.

But there are tips and tricks to maximizing your pizza order, no matter who you're feeding. Here are 16 things to keep in mind.