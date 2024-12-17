The Easy Way To Make Takeout Pizza Feel Fresh From The Kitchen
Takeout pizza is a weeknight savior, but let's be honest — it doesn't always arrive in peak condition. The crust may be soggy, the cheese less than ideal, and the whole experience falls short of fresh-from-the-oven glory. The good news? It's easy to elevate your pie at home with a few thoughtful steps.
Start by requesting your pizza unsliced when ordering. This simple pizza ordering hack keeps the crust from going soggy under a lake of cooling cheese, and you'll get to slice it yourself like the domestic deity you are. If you're patient, you can also use a spoonful of water to reheat pizza in the oven. The water will create steam, which keeps the cheese gooey and soft while the crust crisps up nicely.
And, for the love of carbs, ditch the cardboard box. Slide your refreshed pizza onto a real plate to elevate the whole experience. Finally, have some fun upgrading your pie with simple yet impactful toppings. Drizzle it with hot honey for a sweet and spicy twist, add freshly-shaved parmesan for a touch of restaurant-like richness, or sprinkle on red pepper flakes for heat.
Elevate your pizza night with creative add-ons
Takeout pizza doesn't have to fly solo — it deserves a glamorous supporting cast. Start with a side dish or appetizer. Toss together an easy Caesar salad that tastes like it came from a restaurant, with ingredients you probably already have on-hand. Or, pop some frozen fries or garlic bread in the oven.
When it comes to the pizza itself, don't be afraid to get creative. A splash of good quality olive oil alone can bring a takeout pie to new heights, but take it further with some DIY flair. Drizzle hot honey on a pepperoni pie for a sweet-and-spicy kick or dollop homemade ranch on slices. Or, order the pizza plain and add your own fresh toppings like a high-end store-bought pepperoni, cured meats leftover from your last charcuterie board, fresh basil, your favorite olives, or mushrooms that aren't the canned variety typically used by pizza joints. It's also a good opportunity to throw on leftover cooked chicken — toss it in buffalo or barbecue sauce to up the flavor even more.
Feeling a little bougie? Top your pizza with arugula and prosciutto after reheating — it's fresh, it's peppery, and suddenly, your delivery pizza is giving off artisanal vibes. And why stop there? Open the jar of giardiniera that's been haunting the back of your fridge, or add dollops of garlic confit for major flavor points. With just a few simple upgrades, your takeout pizza can transform from ordinary to extraordinary — because even weeknight meals deserve a touch of indulgence.