The Easy Way To Make Takeout Pizza Feel Fresh From The Kitchen

Takeout pizza is a weeknight savior, but let's be honest — it doesn't always arrive in peak condition. The crust may be soggy, the cheese less than ideal, and the whole experience falls short of fresh-from-the-oven glory. The good news? It's easy to elevate your pie at home with a few thoughtful steps.

Start by requesting your pizza unsliced when ordering. This simple pizza ordering hack keeps the crust from going soggy under a lake of cooling cheese, and you'll get to slice it yourself like the domestic deity you are. If you're patient, you can also use a spoonful of water to reheat pizza in the oven. The water will create steam, which keeps the cheese gooey and soft while the crust crisps up nicely.

And, for the love of carbs, ditch the cardboard box. Slide your refreshed pizza onto a real plate to elevate the whole experience. Finally, have some fun upgrading your pie with simple yet impactful toppings. Drizzle it with hot honey for a sweet and spicy twist, add freshly-shaved parmesan for a touch of restaurant-like richness, or sprinkle on red pepper flakes for heat.