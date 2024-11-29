Use This Pro Trick To Save Limp Delivery Pizza

For a simple and crowd-pleasing feast without any prep work required, ordering a few pizzas for delivery is an ideal choice. Still, even takeout comes with its drawbacks. When it comes to placing a pizza order, you always run the risk of a pie arriving slightly cold and soggy. Pizza sitting in the delivery driver's car can get cold fast and lose its crispness before it even reaches your countertop. Luckily, there are some easy ways to save a limp pizza.

To get some expert insight on the matter, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Nicole Bean, who owns and operates two locations of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana with her family in Houston, Texas. Bean swears by a classic trick to save limp delivery pizza. "Reheating or cooking additionally once the pizza is delivered, will help make it crispier," she says. While this might be an obvious answer, it's straightforward for a reason — even the most iconic pizzerias in New York use this trick daily. "When you think about New York style pizza, specifically slices, those pizzas are cooked and then reheated to serve. They are cooked twice, hence why they are so crispy," Bean explains. Fortunately, getting that same restaurant-quality result at home with a delivery order is pretty easy. Here's how, according to Bean.