The Best Way To Reheat Delivery Pizza According To A Pro

If you're convinced there's a scientific reason cold pizza is better, we get it. But if you've excitedly decided to order a pizza, carefully selected your preferred local pizza joint, and agreed on the best combination of toppings after much debate with family and friends, you're probably envisioning a delicious, piping-hot pie landing on your doorstep.

Sadly, that's rarely the case, and you're usually getting a pie that's lukewarm at best. "Pizzas were not meant to be put in boxes," says Nicole Bean, who owns and operates Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana with her family in Houston, Texas. "The longer they sit in boxes, the more limp and soggy they become," she explained while speaking exclusively to Chowhound. So when the pizza craving strikes, Bean offers her reheating recommendations so you can enjoy your pie the way it was intended.

First and foremost, she says you should start preheating your oven as soon as you place your order. That way, it has time to reach somewhere between 400 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which mimics a pizza oven. Pizzas don't take long, but they require a very hot oven. If possible, start preheating a pizza stone or baking pan. When the pizza arrives, try to slide it onto the pizza stone. That's easier if your pizza place sends pizzas intact rather than presliced, but either is possible if you've got a pizza peel, which is an accessible purchase thanks to Amazon. The Mooues 12-inch foldable pizza peel is under $30.