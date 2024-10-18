Why You Should Be Cutting Your Pizza With Scissors

Most of you who grew up eating lots of pizza probably remember the pizza cutter wheel, and of equal importance, having to roll that circular doohickey back and forth until the cardboard on the bottom was practically worn through. If you didn't, you had no assurance that some of pizza slice wouldn't cling on to the rest of the pie. And because using the wheel is so ingrained in people's pizza-loving psyches, it never occurs to most to use something like scissors, which are both infinitely easier to navigate through a pizza and waaaay more fun to use than a subpar pizza cutter.

Some styles of pizza — namely square-shaped, Roman-style pizzas – naturally lend themselves with this method of cutting. Since Roman-style pizza is rectangular, like a bolt of fabric, it's cut to the length of the user's preference, again, like a bolt of fabric. If you want a 3-inch long slice of pizza, no problem. And if you'd like a 10-inch slice of pizza, that's also no problem. You get the exact length of pizza that you want. You pay for the pizza by weight instead of by the slice. As the slice could get quite long, in theory, anyway, it is simpler to manage this task if you use shears instead of a cutting wheel.

It's also a tradition to cut Roman-style pizza that way, so if you go into an authentic Roman-style pizzeria, then expect to see plenty of pairs of scissors. In other words, when in Rome, cut your pizza like the Romans do. And while it's cool to stick with tradition, scissors work equally well with the traditional round pizza pie, too, so don't just use them when you have a square pizza to cut. Use them for any pie.