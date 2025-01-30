Tipping In Cash Vs Card: Which Is Better On Your Restaurant Visit?

When it comes to serving, I consider myself a well-rounded veteran. After eight crazy years working at a fancy golf country club, a Greek spot in a strip mall, and a locally loved Italian joint, I've seen it all. Serving means ever-undulating highs, like making lifelong friends, and lows, like that one time I dumped a tray of 12 cocktails on the golf green.

These highs and lows often have to do with customer behavior, such as ordering drinks in a rude way or leaving bad online reviews over something a server can't control. But sometimes, there's simply no way for the customer to know the best way to do something, such as tipping. It goes without saying your should always, always tip your server — it's the primary way they make the money they live on. But should you use cash or card?

To put it simply: Cash is king. It's easier for everyone. As a customer, you can drop the cash and walk out. No waiting for a busy server to run your card or find you a pen. And it's better for the server. Receiving a cash tip mid-shift is a mini adrenaline rush, putting a little pep in your step and motivating you to work that much harder. Plus, they're easier to tally up as you work and easier to manage. There's no complicated end-of-shift math, no credit card fees siphoning away a chunk of the earnings, and tip share (the percentage of their tips servers must dole out to bussers, bartenders, hosts, and dishwashers) is quick and painless.