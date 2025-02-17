Transform Papa John's Infamous Garlic Sauce Into A Compound Butter

For fast food fans, sometimes the best secret menu item is the sauce. Whether it's McDonald's popular szechuan or Chick-Fil-A's namesake topping, these condiments can be the key to having a satisfying experience. And for Papa John's loyalists, one of those infamous add-ons is the chain's garlic sauce.

This stuff is super creamy and packed with craveable garlic flavor, and may seem perfect as-is. However, if you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying compound butter of any kind, you know this upgraded dairy can elevate just about anything, and that same principle applies here. By working Papa John's garlic sauce into a fluffy, spreadable compound butter, you take this garlic taste to the next level. That's because fat is a natural flavor carrier, and when butter is infused, it helps distribute those tasty qualities evenly and more effectively in any application. Whipping your butter also aerates and makes it super spreadable and silky.

Making compound butter is exceedingly simple, too. All you need to do is take some room temperature butter (start with unsalted if you're concerned about an overwhelming amount of sodium), and toss it into a food processor along with your sauce. A ratio of about one stick (quartered for easy blending) to one container of the condiment is a good place to start. You can toss in some herbs or extra seasonings if you feel compelled, but either way, what emerges is a spread that turns this fan favorite sauce into an irresistible new ingredient.