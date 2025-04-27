Believe It Or Not, The Best Appetizer At Outback Steakhouse Isn't The Bloomin' Onion
Pause for shock. Yes, we love the Bloomin' Onion. But is it really the best appetizer on Outback's menu? You might think so because you order it every time or because it's a treat only Outback can give you — although Texas Roadhouse offers a similar Cactus Blossom, and yes, we compared the two to see which is better. However, it might be time to open the menu and peruse the rest of the appetizer section because there are some pretty mouthwatering options, both old and new.
Outback's appetizer selection is robust enough that we had to try a bunch of them, Bloomin' Onion being no exception. We ranked seven of Outback's popular appetizers and were kind of surprised by what came out on top. The Bloomin' Fried Shrimp ended up winning the whole thing, though it was admittedly a close call.
The shrimp are fried in that same seasoned, craggy batter that makes the Bloomin' Onion so good, but here, we think it works even better. The shrimp are a perfect balance between crispy and juicy. The shrimp are topped with a drizzle of Outback's spicy, horseradish-heavy aioli, and it's served with more on the side, which is always a nice touch. At $16.49, it's the same price as some of the other shrimp apps on the menu — but with better execution, better flavor, and better (and more!) shrimp.
What's so great about Bloomin' Fried Shrimp?
The Bloomin' Onion is beyond iconic, so we have to acknowledge why. Cooked onion is already an indulgence — it smells amazing, tastes rich and savory, and feels like a treat even before it's deep fried (hello, TikTok-viral boiled onion). Add perfectly crispy edges and that signature pull-apart presentation, and duh, it's a going-out-to-eat sensation. But what really makes the Bloomin' Onion a best-seller is the batter.
Salty, peppery, and zingy, the batter is seasoned just right and clings to each onion petal like it was made for it (because, well, it was). That batter is so good that Outback said, "Wait — why aren't we putting this on other stuff?" And we're so glad they asked that question. Bloomin' Fried Shrimp takes everything we love about the original and puts it on a more approachable base. The flavor we love is all there, but the shrimp are juicier, meatier, and easier to eat (and you don't have to worry about breathing onion fire across the table).
The only thing we didn't love about the Bloomin' Onion was how it gets kind of soggy by the time you reach the bottom, but with the shrimp, that was never a problem. They stayed crispy all around, and we were so impressed by how the inside stayed juicy and flavorful. No dried-out seafood on these plates. We honestly had no complaints and will 100% be ordering them again, as well as any other food Outback chooses to slather and deep-fry in Bloomin' batter!