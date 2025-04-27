Believe It Or Not, The Best Appetizer At Outback Steakhouse Isn't The Bloomin' Onion

Pause for shock. Yes, we love the Bloomin' Onion. But is it really the best appetizer on Outback's menu? You might think so because you order it every time or because it's a treat only Outback can give you — although Texas Roadhouse offers a similar Cactus Blossom, and yes, we compared the two to see which is better. However, it might be time to open the menu and peruse the rest of the appetizer section because there are some pretty mouthwatering options, both old and new.

Outback's appetizer selection is robust enough that we had to try a bunch of them, Bloomin' Onion being no exception. We ranked seven of Outback's popular appetizers and were kind of surprised by what came out on top. The Bloomin' Fried Shrimp ended up winning the whole thing, though it was admittedly a close call.

The shrimp are fried in that same seasoned, craggy batter that makes the Bloomin' Onion so good, but here, we think it works even better. The shrimp are a perfect balance between crispy and juicy. The shrimp are topped with a drizzle of Outback's spicy, horseradish-heavy aioli, and it's served with more on the side, which is always a nice touch. At $16.49, it's the same price as some of the other shrimp apps on the menu — but with better execution, better flavor, and better (and more!) shrimp.