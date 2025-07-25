Texas Roadhouse's Best Selling Steak Isn't Filet Mignon Or Ribeye
When it comes to affordable steaks, Texas Roadhouse is doing something right. The restaurant, which is the most popular fast-casual chain in the United States, keeps customers coming back with its quality steak choices at decent prices. But it's not the fancy filet mignon or marbled ribeye that's getting people in the door. Rather, it's the 6-ounce sirloin — the least expensive steak on the menu — that sees the most sales of any cut at the restaurant.
The sirloin comes in four sizes, with the 6-ounce being the smallest. It costs $14.49 (prices vary based on location) and comes with your choice of two sides. Plus, for even better flavor, you can order a fresh cut steak. There are add-ons for a cost, such as blue cheese crumbles or mushrooms and onions, but overall, it's a solid choice if you're looking for a cheap steak dinner. Based on annual sales, the chain's customers would agree.
The hand-cut sirloin receives mixed reviews from diners
It might be the most popular, but the decision to order the sirloin is probably based more on price than on flavor. Sirloin has less marbling and is naturally leaner than other steaks, so it doesn't have the same rich texture and melt-in-your-mouth flavor that something like a ribeye or filet mignon would have. "For ages, I always ordered [Texas Roadhouse] sirloins because they were the least expensive, and they were always just okay," one person wrote on a Reddit thread. "Sirloin is a budget-level, kinda tough/dry/bland cut," someone else added.
Still, some diners love the sirloin and think it speaks to the chain's solid quality. "I really like the sirloin from there. I've never even tried the other cuts [Texas Roadhouse carries]," someone wrote on another Reddit thread. Ultimately, steak preference is in the eye of the beholder, but Chowhound's Texas Roadhouse steak ranking does suggest the sirloin leaves something to be desired. Still, a steak dinner for $15 is always hard to beat.