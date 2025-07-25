Texas Roadhouse's Best Selling Steak Isn't Filet Mignon Or Ribeye

When it comes to affordable steaks, Texas Roadhouse is doing something right. The restaurant, which is the most popular fast-casual chain in the United States, keeps customers coming back with its quality steak choices at decent prices. But it's not the fancy filet mignon or marbled ribeye that's getting people in the door. Rather, it's the 6-ounce sirloin — the least expensive steak on the menu — that sees the most sales of any cut at the restaurant.

The sirloin comes in four sizes, with the 6-ounce being the smallest. It costs $14.49 (prices vary based on location) and comes with your choice of two sides. Plus, for even better flavor, you can order a fresh cut steak. There are add-ons for a cost, such as blue cheese crumbles or mushrooms and onions, but overall, it's a solid choice if you're looking for a cheap steak dinner. Based on annual sales, the chain's customers would agree.