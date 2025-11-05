4 Dishes Beyond Pasta At Olive Garden, Ranked

Sadly, the margherita chicken from Olive Garden found itself squarely in last place — and I love pesto, so this was a disappointment. Based off of a traditional margherita pizza, this dish consisted of two chicken cutlets with pesto and roasted cherry tomatoes, all coated in a lemon garlic sauce, with a side of garlic-parmesan broccoli. The melted cheese and pesto worked well together to create a layer of herbal richness that was brightened by the pops of acidity from the roasted cherry tomatoes for a balanced flavor overall. I rather enjoyed this combination and the amounts of each flavor. The chicken, too, was sliced in thin cutlets and was salty and flavorful.

Unfortunately, the big issue with this dish also arose with the chicken. The texture was chewy and rubbery, with the consistency of a frozen chicken breast that comes out of a plastic resealable bag at the grocery store. Needless to say, this was a huge disappointment to experience even in a mid-tier restaurant. The breadsticks were the highlight of this meal, as the broccoli was garlicky and salty but overcooked.

I'm not a picky eater, and I've never had to send something back at a restaurant, but if I had ordered this while I was out to eat, I would have seriously considered it. If not for the texture, the flavors were underwhelming yet balanced enough to have made this a doable option for a picky eater, but as it currently stands, I wouldn't recommend it.